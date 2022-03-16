Hot Blades Ready to Melt Icemen on Wednesday

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will lace up the skates for the first of three games this week at Hertz Arena, as the Jacksonville Icemen skate into Southwest Florida for a Wednesday night battle at 7:30. This contest is the fifth of a seven-game homestand, the longest of the season, during which the Blades have posted a 2-2 record, with wins in both of the previous two outings.

THE OPPONENT: The visitors from North Florida, the Jacksonville Icemen are the ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. The Icemen (32-19-2-2, 68 points) find themselves in third place in the ECHL South with a .618 points percentage, trailing the second-place Everblades (32-17-4-4, 72 points) who sport a .632 points percentage. Both squads remain in hot pursuit of the first-place Atlanta Gladiators (36-18-3-1, 76 points) and their South Division best .655 points percentage.

THE SERIES: In seven meetings against the Icemen this season, the Everblades have turned in a 2-1-1-3 record, but have picked up at least one point in six different games. The squads have met three times at Hertz Arena, with Jacksonville claiming one win in regulation and two victories by way of shootout. Of those seven games in the season series, five have gone into extra time, with four requiring a shootout.

FREEZING THE ICEMEN: In seven games versus Jacksonville, Alex Aleardi and Joe Pendenza have each collected seven points, with Aleardi leading all Everblades skaters with four goals, despite appearing in only five games. Pendenza tops the team with four assists. Jake Jaremko has registered five points on three goals and a pair of assists. Among Florida netminders, Parker Gahagen has picked up both of the team's wins over Jacksonville, posting a 2-0-0-1 record with a 2.10 GAA and a .924 save percentage.

OH CAPTAIN, OUR CAPTAIN: With two goals in Saturday's 6-5 win over Orlando, John McCarron not only became the franchise leader in goals with 166, but moved into second place among ECHL goal scorers with 26 markers this season, one behind Iowa's Kris Bennett who has 27 goals in just 35 games. Mc Carron is tied for fifth in the league with 58 points, two behind Blake Winiecki who sits in fourth with 60.

GOAL SCORING FOOLS: John McCarron and Blake Winiecki have potted 26 and 25 goals, respectively, making them the only ECHL teammates with 25-plus goals this season.

DOUBLE NICKEL CLUB: In addition to Blake Winiecki and John McCarron who have 60 points and 58 points, respectively, Joe Pendenza's four-point game on Saturday moved him into a tie for ninth place in the ECHL with 55 points. The Everblades trio is the only set of teammates with 55 or more points this season, and is just one of two groups of three teammates with more than 50 points thus far.

WHO: Florida Everblades vs. Jacksonville Icemen

WHERE: Hertz Arena (Estero, Fla.)

WHEN: Wednesday, March 16 at 7:30 pm

PROMOTIONS: Every Wednesday home game at The Swamp features some awesome Hump Day deals, including $3 John Morrell hot dogs and Bud Light drafts. Also, college students can show a valid student ID at the box office to purchase their student ticket for only $5. Students can also purchase tickets online HERE.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on MIxlr by visiting www.mixlr.com/florida-everblades.

