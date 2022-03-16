Lions and Railers: It Was a Close One
March 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions faced off against the Worcester Railers Wednesday evening at Colisée Vidéotron.
Blake Christensen opened the scoring early in the first period to put the visitors ahead 1-0. Later in the period it was the Railers' Cole Coskey followed by Mitchell Balmas finding the back of the Lions' net and it was 3-0 for Worcester as the teams headed into the first intermission.
The second period saw Lions forward Cédric Desruisseaux put Trois-Rivières on the scoreboard with assists going to Olivier Archambault and Mathieu Brodeur. Recently returned from the Laval Rocket, Shawn St-Amant also scored to get the Lions to within one as the teams ended the second period with the Railers ahead 3-2.
The Railers' Christensen scored his second of the game to extend Worcester's lead to 4-2. Less than two minutes later the Lions' Desruisseaux also scored his second of the game. But that was the end of the scoring for either team, and Worcester left Colisée Vidéotron with a 4-3 victory.
The Lions' next game is Thursday night with puck drop at 7:00 p.m. at Colisée Vidéotron. The visitors will be the Newfoundland Growlers.
Fans who can't make it to the game will be able to catch all the action live on FloSports.
