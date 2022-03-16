Greenville Acquires Forwards Matt Tugnutt & Chase Zieky

BOISE, Idaho - Forwards Matt Tugnutt and Chase Zieky have been acquired by the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, satisfying the conditions of the future considerations portion of the Idaho Steelheads acquisition on February 1, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Wednesday.

Tugnutt, 25, played 49 games with the Steelheads to open his professional career, posting seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points with 18 penalty minutes and a minus-two rating. The Portland, Maine native made his professional debut on Oct. 22, 2021 and scored his first professional goals on Dec. 4, 2021 against Kansas City. He completed his collegiate career at Providence College and played three seasons at Sacred Heart University, tallying 77 points (30-47-77) through 113 games over four seasons.

Zieky, 25, also began his professional career with the Steelheads, totaling 12 goals and five assists for 17 points through 38 games this season. The Avon, Conn. product made his first professional start on Oct. 29, 2021 and scored his first pro goal on Nov. 13, 2021, both against Rapid City. He was an assistant captain at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) during the second of two seasons and also spent two seasons with Providence College, earning 38 points (15-23-38) through 63 games from 2016-17 through 2019-20.

