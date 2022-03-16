FanSaves Named "Official Digital Couponing Platform of the ECHL"

March 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that FanSaves has been named as the "Official Digital Couponing Platform of the ECHL."

As part of the agreement, FanSaves will offer teams a discounted rate to utilize the platform. Teams will be able to sell FanSaves as digital, trackable sponsorship inventory assets to their partners while directly engaging their partners with their fans through discounts and deals, even on non-game days and in the offseason. Think Instagram meets Groupon but for sports teams!

"This new partnership with FanSaves will give our teams the ability to provide outstanding value to both their fans and corporate partners, offering special deals and discounts to ECHL fans from those businesses and partners who support their local team and community," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin.

"Paper coupons and discounts on the back of tickets have quickly become a thing of the past," said FanSaves Co-Founder & CEO Shannon Ferguson. "Right now, teams do not have a cohesive, digital and trackable platform to help engage fans and season ticket holders with deals from their corporate partners. That's where we come in and we're excited to help ECHL teams take their sponsorship into the digital age this season."

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.