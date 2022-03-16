Rabbits Acquire Matt Tugnutt and Chase Zieky from Idaho

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced that they have acquired forwards Matt Tugnutt and Chase Zieky from the Idaho Steelheads as compensation for the earlier trade that sent Frederic Letourneau to Idaho.

Tugnutt, 25, joins the Swamp Rabbits amidst his rookie season that has seen the Portland, ME native total 20 points (7g, 13a) in 49 games for the Steelheads. Prior to turning pro, the 5'10", 185-pounder appeared in 16 games for Providence College, amassing five assists. Before finishing his NCAA eligibility at Providence, Tugnutt appeared in 97 games over a three-year tenure at Sacred Heart University, totaling 72 points (30g, 42a) over that span.

Zieky, 25, departs Idaho after producing 17 points (12g, 5a) in 38 games during his rookie campaign. A native of Avon, CT, Zieky last played during the 2019-20 season with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). In two seasons with RPI, the 5'10", 187-pound winger produced 37 points (15g, 22a) in 55 games.

The Swamp Rabbits are in action tonight against the South Carolina Stingrays at the North Charleston Coliseum. Puck drop between the in-state rivals is slated for 7:05 p.m.

