Royals Edge out Admirals, 4-2

March 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, Proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, fell to the Reading Royals 4-2 at home on Wednesday night.

Reading opened up the scoring, collecting a goal from Trevor Gooch just 72 seconds into the game to take a one-goal lead. The Royals would add onto their lead later in the period on a goal from Brayden Low.

Low's goal came while the Royals were on a penalty kill, following a Jackson Creesey tripping penalty.

Norfolk also utilized this power-play opportunity, getting a goal from Greg Betzold just 52 seconds after Low's goal. Betzold has scored twice in three games with the Admirals since being acquired on March 10th from the Kalamazoo Wings.

A Patrick Bajkov tripping penalty 71 seconds into the second period helped to set Norfolk up with another power-play chance. Norfolk utilized the power play once again on a goal from Alex Tonge, assisted by Christian Hausinger and Cody Milan. The goal was Tonge's 25th of the season, while the assist extended Hausinger's point streak to 10 games, the best in the league right now.

Reading regained the lead on a goal by Garrett Cecere with 3:22 left in the second period. Anthony Gagnon collected an assist on Cecere's goal.

The Royals added their final goal of the night early into the third period on another goal by Gooch to take a 4-2 lead.

The Admirals pulled goaltender Dylan Wells with 1:30 left to give them an extra skater, yet were unable to capitalize, and the game ended 4-2.

Tonight's game was the first game that the Admirals scored two power-play goals in since February 19th, when they fell to the Rapid City Rush, 4-3. Norfolk also scored two power-play goals at home on opening night, against this same Reading team.

With the loss, Norfolk falls to 20-31-2-3, and are 2-5 against Reading this year. Norfolk faces Reading two more times this year when they travel to Reading next weekend. Norfolk is back in action this weekend when they host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for a three game set starting Friday, March 18th.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.