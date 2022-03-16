Royals Battle with Admirals in Midweek Face Off

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Norfolk Admirals Wednesday, Mar. 16th at 7:30 p.m. at Norfolk Scope Arena. This is the seventh of nine meetings between the two teams this regular season. The Admirals have won their last two games while the Royals have won nine of their last ten games.

Reading defeated Norfolk in their last meeting, 2-1, Sunday, Nov. 21 at Santander Arena.

Jared Brandt's first professional goal and a 23 save performance by Hayden Hawkey propelled the Royals over the Admirals at home. Reading is 4-0-2 this season against Norfolk and have won the last three meetings.

Highlights from the Royals' 2-1 win over Norfolk on Nov. 21, 2021.

The Royals got on the board 6:37 into the opening period. Jared Brand ripped a slapshot past Beck Warm's glove save attempt for the first goal of his professional career to give Reading the early lead, 1-0.

Reading gained insurance in the third period with a goal by Jacob Pritchard amidst a goalmouth scuffle that caught Warm out of position in his crease. The Admirals answered back, but could not complete the comeback. After Nick Schaus fired the puck from the blue line past Hawkey's blocker side, the Royals' netminder saved the final five shots he faced to preserve the Royals' 2-1 win.

The Royals hold first place in the North Division as they play their third of three-straight games against non-divisional opponents. Reading hoists a 32-12-6-2 record with a .692 point percentage. They sit ahead of the Newfoundland Growlers who are in second with a .657 point percentage. The divisional standings follow with Trois-Rivières in third holding a .520 point percentage while Worcester sits in fourth place with .519 point percentages and Maine falls to fifth place with a .500 point percentage. Adirondack is in last place with a .444 point percentage in 54 games.

UPCOMING GAMES

AFFILIATION NIGHT - 3/18/22

Affiliation Night presented by Enersys

Flyers Friday presented by Deibler Dental

Gritty Appearance

Kirill Ustimenko bobblehead giveaway, presented by Savage Auto Group

PA Lotto giveaway

Specialty jersey

4 for $48 - 4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas

ST.HATTRICK'S NIGHT - 3/19/22

Green Ice

Retro lunchbox giveaway presented by Deibler Dental

$10,000 giveaway

Speciality jersey

Green beer

$1 Day - 3/20/22

$1 Popcorn/$1 Nachos/$1 Hot Dogs

Salute to Essential Workers Sundays presented by Visions Federal Credit Union (Teachers)

Post-Game skate presented by T-Mobile

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

