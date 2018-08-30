The Howard Hughes Corporation to Install 4Topps Superior Comfort Seating at Las Vegas Ballpark

LAS VEGAS, NV - The Howard Hughes Corporation®, owner of the Las Vegas 51s®, the city's professional Triple-A baseball team of the Pacific Coast League (PCL), announced today that it will install 4Topps Premium Seating's innovative AirFlow Mesh seats throughout the Las Vegas Ballpark, the company's new stadium currently under construction at Downtown Summerlin®. The latest announcement further strengthens the commitment of The Howard Hughes Corporation to providing a premium, state-of-the-art experience for Las Vegas sports fans for years to come.

Over 8,000 seats will be installed in the stadium's lower tier bowls, suites and party zones, as well as in both outfield corner sections, where the seats will swivel 360 degrees with a front beverage railing. The installation makes the Las Vegas 51s the first team in sports history with a home ballpark boasting all seats made from breathable mesh. With the seats, lounge areas and standing social areas, Las Vegas Ballpark's total capacity is 10,000.

Historically, plastic, vinyl, and bleacher seats have provided no relief from the Las Vegas heat. With 4Topps mesh seats, fans will enjoy a seat that is both comfortable and fully breathable, allowing air to flow through the mesh and remain cool. Surface-level temperature readings taken last summer in the Atlanta Braves' new Sun Trust Park, where 4Topps installed nearly 3,000 seats, showed a remarkable 30- to 50-degree reduction between the new mesh and traditional vinyl seats.

"We have made this decision with the fan experience in mind," said Don Logan, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Las Vegas 51s. "When we were presented the option of giving our fans the most comfortable and coolest seat on the market, it was an easy decision. Plus, the higher elevation in Summerlin means the area's ambient air temperature is generally five to eight degrees cooler than other parts of the Las Vegas valley. That, in combination with our new seats, is exciting news for all Las Vegas baseball fans who brave the summer heat to enjoy a great game of baseball."

According to Kevin T. Orrock, President of Summerlin®, today's announcement reflects the company's commitment to develop a top-tier stadium that will deliver an exceptional venue to both the team and the community. "While Las Vegas Ballpark is the future home of the Las Vegas 51s, it will also host dozens of other civic, community and sporting events," said Orrock. "Our goal is to design and build a first-class venue consistent with the high standards of quality for which both the Summerlin community and The Howard Hughes Corporation are known. Most importantly, we want to ensure that fans and patrons can enjoy baseball and other events year-round."

"We are thrilled to partner with The Howard Hughes Corporation and the Las Vegas 51s to ensure fan comfort at the new Las Vegas Ballpark," said Joe Bellissimo, founder and CEO, 4Topps. "The summer heat can be brutal whether you are sitting in plastic or vinyl seats in Chicago, New York or Las Vegas. Fans want to be comfortable, and it is exciting to see stadium developers like The Howard Hughes Corporation taking steps to mitigate heat with a product proven to do just that."

The Las Vegas Ballpark is located on approximately eight acres south of City National Arena, the practice facility for the city's National Hockey League team, the Las Vegas Golden Knights. As the second major sports facility in Downtown Summerlin, the new stadium will establish the community's urban core as a vibrant sports and entertainment hub. With more than 125 stores and restaurants in a streetscape-shopping environment, Downtown Summerlin is at the forefront of a dynamic urban development serving the entire Las Vegas Valley. Building the Las Vegas Ballpark in the heart of Downtown Summerlin is symbolic of the focus that The Howard Hughes Corporation has placed on creating dynamic experiences and making entertainment and culture a central component of its communities.

