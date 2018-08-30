Express' Al Sandoval Named Strength Coach of the Year

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock Express Strength and Conditioning Coach Al Sandoval has been named the 2018 Pacific Coast League Strength Coach of the Year by the Professional Baseball Strength and Conditioning Coaches Society. The honor marks the third such award in Sandoval's career.

Prior to joining the Express before the start of the 2018 season, Sandoval served as the Strength and Conditioning Coach for the High-A Down East Wood Ducks in 2017. The Colorado native joined the Rangers organization in December 2016 following five seasons in the Los Angeles Angels organization. He was the team's Minor League Strength and Conditioning Coordinator from 2014-2016.

Sandoval originally joined the Angels organization in 2012, first serving as the Double-A Arkansas Travelers Strength and Conditioning Coach in 2012 and 2013. Prior to that, he was the Strength Coach for the Double-A Tulsa Drillers in the Colorado Rockies organization from 2009-2011, where he captured Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year honors in 2010 and 2012. He began his career in professional baseball with the Rookie-Level Casper Ghosts in 2009.

The 37-year-old is a graduate of Colorado State University-Pueblo and was a three-year varsity letter winner on the school's baseball team. He and his wife Kristine reside in Centennial, Colorado with their children Carter and Landon.

