Iowa Misses Opportunity in Loss to Oklahoma City

August 30, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release





DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (50-86) dropped a 4-2 game to the Oklahoma City Dodgers (71-64), Thursday at Principal Park. Iowa came away with a 3-1 series victory.

Iowa captured the first lead in the second as a Jason Vosler double led to a run with the help of a ground out and Jacob Hannemann fielder's choice. The lead only lasted through three as the Dodgers battled back in the fourth with a three-spot, boosted by an Andrew Toles homer.

The I-Cubs were dormant until the seventh, collecting just two hits in innings three through six. Taylor Davis led off the seventh with a single and sped home on a stand-up triple by Hannemann to cut the I-Cubs' deficit to two. A Stephen Bruno hit by pitch and Mark Zagunis walk loaded the bases for Iowa with no outs, but three-straight strikeouts left the bases juiced. Iowa never caught up as Oklahoma City avoided the sweep.

Jen-Ho Tseng logged a quality start with three runs allowed over 6.0 innings. He didn't walk a batter for the third-straight start. Tseng was the unlucky losers as the righty fell to 2-15. Casey Coleman, fresh off the disabled list, contributed 2.0 scoreless frames.

Rehabbing Kris Bryant manned left field for the first three frames, going 0-for-2 with two strikeouts.

Iowa enters its last series of 2018, beginning a four-game set with Round Rock tomorrow at 7:08 for Firework Friday. The I-Cubs will don pink jerseys in support of breast cancer awareness. The jerseys will be auctioned off during the game with proceeds to support Susan G. Komen. For more information or tickets, visit www.iowacub.com.

