Aces to Host "Home Run for Life" Ceremony August 31

August 30, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will host a Saint Mary's "Home Run for Life" ceremony, featuring Michael Brooks, a heart surgery survivor, on Friday, August 31 when the Aces take on the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:05 p.m. at Greater Nevada Field.

Since 2014, the Aces and Saint Mary's have been partnered to showcase the "Home Run for Life" program. Once a month, a brave individual in the Northern Nevada community is honored by taking a ceremonial trip around the bases with each team lining the baselines. The ceremony symbolizes the end of a battle against adversity. Individuals honored had overcome a significant medical event in their life with the help of Saint Mary's personnel.

When Michael was 30 years old, he went to the doctor about a hernia. While they were doing testing for his hernia, they discovered that he had a bad bicuspid aortic valve. Since he was so young, the doctor's just told Michael that he had a bad valve, but nothing needed to be done at that time.

After 10 years of no symptoms, Michael started getting fatigued. He didn't pay much attention to it because of his high demanding job. His wife talked him into going to see a doctor and made an appointment with Dr. Devang Desai, a cardiologist at Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.

After he saw Dr. Desai, it was discovered that not only did he have a bad aortic valve, he also had a large aortic aneurysm. Dr. Desai explained that surgery was needed to repair the aneurysm and the faulty valve, as soon as possible. This was a shock to Michael. He stated, "I had no symptoms, except fatigue. If they hadn't found it, it would have killed me. The aneurysm could have ruptured at work and I could have died."

On July 27th, Michael was admitted to Saint Mary's to undergo the repairs. "The hardest part was telling my children that I had to have surgery, but my family helped a lot. I could not have gone through this with them."

After 4 days in the hospital, Michael is recovering well and enjoying his life with his family.

Michael will round the bases commemorating his "Home Run for Life" in the middle of the second inning Friday night. The Reno Aces and Albuquerque players and staff will be lined up along each baseline to greet him as he makes his way toward home plate while his story of adversity and triumph is publicly announced to the stadium crowd.

Greater Nevada Field gates open at 6:05 p.m. on Friday, August 31. Tickets are on-sale now at www.renoaces.com or by calling (775) 334-7000. Follow the club all season long on Twitter (@Aces) or like the team on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.