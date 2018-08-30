OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 30, 2018

August 30, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Oklahoma City Dodgers (70-64) vs. Iowa Cubs (50-85)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs

Game #135 of 140/Road #65 of 70 (29-35)

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Daniel Corcino (3-3, 3.36) vs. IOW-RHP Jen-Ho Tseng (2-14, 6.35)

Thursday, August 30, 2018 | Principal Park | Des Moines, Iowa | 12:08 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers wrap up their four-game series against the Iowa Cubs trying to avoid a series sweep at 12:08 p.m. at Principal Park...The Dodgers have lost four straight games, and with six games remaining in the regular season, the Dodgers now trail first-place Colorado Springs by 2.5 games in the American Northern Division standings --- tied for the furthest they've been out of first this season.

Yesterday's Games: Iowa edged the Dodgers in a pair of close games Wednesday at Principal Park to sweep a doubleheader, taking the first game, 1-0, and then walking off with a 3-2 win in the nightcap. Dodgers starting pitcher Justin DeFratus pitched four scoreless innings with one hit, one walk and five strikeouts in Game 1. Meanwhile, the Dodgers were held to one hit through four innings against Trevor Clifton. The I-Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth on a RBI double by Jacob Hannemann for the lone run of the game. OKC outhit Iowa, 4-3, but was shut out for the second time in three games. Clifton (4-3) earned the win with five scoreless frames, and Dillon Maples got his 10th save. OKC reliever Manny Bañuelos (8-7) took the loss...The second game was in a scoreless deadlock until the fifth inning when the Dodgers scored their first runs of the day. Travis Taijeron and Rocky Gale knocked back-to-back RBI singles for a 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the inning, Iowa put runners at second and third with none out, prompting a pitching change. Stetson Allie relieved Zach Neal and struck out the next two batters. Mike Freeman came up next and sent a routine fly ball to shallow center field, but Alex Verdugo dropped the ball and both runs scored to tie the game. Still tied, 2-2, in the top of the seventh, the Dodgers put the go-ahead run at third base with one out and could not score. In the home half of the inning, Iowa rallied with two outs. With runners at first and second base, Jason Vosler hit a ground ball to the right side of the infield. Jake Peter ranged to his right, but could not come up with the ball cleanly. Freeman headed home and beat Peter's throw to score the winning run. Iowa reliever Dakota Mekkes (1-0) earned the win, while OKC reliever Brian Schlitter (6-2) took the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Daniel Corcino (3-3) makes his 18th start with the Dodgers and fourth appearance of the season against Iowa...He most recently started Aug. 25 against Colorado Springs in OKC, allowing two runs and five hits over 6.0 innings with two walks and seven strikeouts. He exited the game in a 2-2 tie as OKC went on to a 4-2 win...Over his last four outings, Corcino has allowed just five runs and 18 hits over 25.0 IP while racking up 24 K's against six walks. He's held opponents to a .198 average during that time...This season as a starter, Corcino has a 3.27 ERA and .224 BAA over 17 starts, yet only has a 2-3 record. He has only received one win in his last 16 starts, and during that time, he's turned in eight starts of at least five innings with two or fewer runs allowed that resulted in a no decision...Corcino made two appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, reaching the Majors for the first time since 2014 with the Cincinnati Reds. On July 4, he was designated for assignment following a trade with Cincinnati and outrighted to OKC July 8...He was originally signed as an amateur free agent with the Reds Jan. 11, 2008 and began his second career stint in the Dodgers organization after signing as a free agent on May 11, 2017...Tonight is his second start and fourth appearance of the season against the I-Cubs. He has allowed a total of four runs and 10 hits over 9.0 innings, with a combined four walks and 10 strikeouts. He's 2-0 against Iowa, accounting for two of his three wins this season.

Against the I-Cubs: 2018: 10-5 2017: 9-7 All-time: 150-150 At IOW: 68-81

The Dodgers and I-Cubs are meeting for the final time this season and second series at Principal Park...OKC is trying to avoid its first four-game series sweep against Iowa since Aug. 29-Sept. 1, 2014. In similar fashion to this series, the team entered 2.0 games ahead in the American Northern Division, but left 2.0 games out of first place...The Dodgers won each of the first three series of the season between the teams and have won 10 of 15 meetings overall, but Iowa has won three straight...The teams last met in Oklahoma City Aug. 17-19, with the Dodgers winning the series, 3-1. The teams split the first two games before the Dodgers swept both games of a doubleheader on the final day...The Dodgers swept an April 25-29 series between the teams at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, 5-0...This is the Dodgers' first trip back to Iowa since opening the season in Des Moines, but due to inclement weather, the teams could only play three of the scheduled five games...Since the Dodgers affiliation began in 2015, OKC is 18-13 at Principal Park.

Quiet Riot: The Dodgers tallied a combined 10 hits over both games of yesterday's doubleheader, going 10-for-48 (.203) with one extra-base hit (double) while scoring two runs over 14 innings. The team has now finished with nine or fewer hits in 17 straight contests and six or fewer hits in four consecutive games...During the last 17 games, the Dodgers are batting .210 (110x523), including .220 (27x123) with runners in scoring position. They have scored 50 runs during the stretch (2.9 rpg) have now been held to three or fewer runs in 11 of the 17 games...The offensive struggles have been even more exacerbated during the team's current four-game losing skid, batting .175 (21x120) with five runs total. The Dodgers have only had 17 at-bats with runners in scoring position over that span (3x17)...The Dodgers were shut out in Game 1 Wednesday for their ninth shutout loss of the season, fourth of the month of August and second in three games.

Race for the Batting Title: Alex Verdugo went a combined 1-for-4 with three walks over both games of Wednesday's doubleheader. He currently ranks tied for second in the PCL with a .330 batting average with Round Rock's Hanser Alberto - two points behind Salt Lake's Jose Fernandez (.332)...Verdugo entered Aug. 15 with a .346 clip, but has since been held 7-for-36 over his last 11 games, including an 0-for-13 drought over five games Aug. 15-23 - his longest streak without hit in his two Triple-A seasons...No OKC player has won the PCL batting title since the team reentered the league in 1998.

Road Woes: The Dodgers have lost their last six true road games - a season-high skid. They've also lost 10 of their last 12 true road games and are 4-12 over their last 16 true road games. The Dodgers are 29-35 away from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season and have not finished with fewer than 35 road wins in a season since 2012 (33-39). However, over half of the road losses have come by one or two runs (18).

Up and Down on the Mound: The Dodgers allowed a total of four runs - two earned - and 14 hits over 14 innings Wednesday, and now have allowed three runs or less in eight of the last 12 games. However, in the other four games during that same stretch, OKC has allowed at least six runs per game and 34 runs total in the four contests...Over the last four losses, opponents have batted .328 (41x125) with 15 extra-base hits and 19 runs...The Dodgers racked up 19 strikeouts over 12.2 IP yesterday and have 33 strikeouts over 20.2 IP in the series. The team has notched at least eight strikeouts in seven straight games, reaching at least 11 strikeouts four times.

Close Calls: OKC lost both games of Wednesday's doubleheader by one run and fell to 15-25 (.375) in one-run games this season - the second lowest winning percentage in one-run games in the PCL. The 25 one-run losses are also second-most in the league (New Orleans - 27).

