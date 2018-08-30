'Birds Drop Series Finale to Round Rock
August 30, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Memphis Redbirds (81-55) dropped the series finale to the Round Rock Express (Rangers) 9-3, Thursday night at Dell Diamond. It was the final game the two teams played against one another this season. They split the season series 8-8.
Memphis starter Kevin Herget struggled in the outing, taking his 11th loss of the season. Herget threw 4.1 innings, allowing nine runs, six of which were earned, on 12 hits and one walk. He struck out three batters in the game. Herget is now 9-11 with a 4.61 ERA this season.
Memphis scored three runs on seven hits in the game. Lane Thomas and Tommy Edman both had multi-hit games for the Redbirds. Thomas went 2-for-4 with a solo home run. It was the second-consecutive game he had homered in, and his fifth overall home run with Memphis. Edman went 2-for-4 with a triple, scoring once. Rangel Ravelo drove in two of the three runs with a sacrifice fly and a single.
Conner Greene and Tommy Layne threw the final 3.2 innings for Memphis. Greene threw 2.2 scoreless frames, allowing two hits and a walk, while striking out two. Layne threw one scoreless inning, striking out one.
Memphis now heads to Nashville for the final four games of the regular-season. The Redbirds will begin the playoffs on the road on Sept. 5 before coming home for game three on Sept. 7. Redbirds playoff tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.memphisredbirds.com/playoffs.
