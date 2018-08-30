Grizzlies set PCL strikeout record in 6-3 loss to Chihuahuas

August 30, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





Despite breaking the PCL-record for most strikeouts by a staff in a single-season, the Fresno Grizzlies (78-56) fell to the El Paso Chihuahuas (80-54) 6-3 Wednesday night from Chukchansi Park. In the top of the eighth, reliever Dean Deetz set down Auston Bousfield, securing punchout number 1,278. That would allow Fresno to set a modern-era league record held by the 2017 Oklahoma City Dodgers. The team is on pace to fan 1,329 hitters in 2018. Deetz whiffed a season-high five batters in two shutout frames. On the evening, the Grizzlies combined to strike out 12 Chihuahuas, expanding the total to 1,281.

An 11-hitter top of the sixth put El Paso up 6-0. Ty France spanked a single to left, knocking in Forrestt Allday (2-for-5). Then, Shane Peterson (2-for-4) clobbered a pitch over the batter's eye in center field. The three-run shot was his 11th of the season. Raffy Lopez ended the scoring with a triple to the right field wall, adding a pair.

Fresno cut the deficit to 6-3 in the bottom of the eighth. A bases-loaded walk to Jack Mayfield allowed Alex De Goti to trot home. Then, Nick Tanielu lined a double to left, plating Drew Ferguson (2-for-5) and Kyle Tucker (2-for-4). De Goti extended the current team-high hit streak to eight games. While the multi-hit night by Tucker pushed his streak to seven. In the span, he is 17-for-32 (.531) with seven homers.

With a three-run advantage, Rowan Wick buckled down and hurled a scoreless ninth, notching his ninth save and a 6-3 Chihuahuas victory. Colin Rea (3-2) was honored with the win. He went five innings, scattering three walks and a hit while whiffing three. On the other side, Brock Dykxhoorn (5-3) suffered the defeat. He was charged with five runs on seven hits, one walk and four punchouts in five and one-third frames.

Both squads conclude the series Thursday evening from Chukchansi Park with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PT. The rubber match features Fresno righty Brady Rodgers (2-3, 6.62) and El Paso RHP Luis Perdomo (6-2, 3.52) as the probable matchup.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.