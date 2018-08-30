Chihuahuas Record 80th Win

The El Paso Chihuahuas reached 80 wins in a season for the first time after beating the Fresno Grizzlies 6-3 Wednesday night at Chukchansi Park. Colin Rea pitched five shutout innings for El Paso, allowing only one hit. Rowan Wick picked up his ninth save of the year to surpass Robert Stock for the 2018 team lead.

Shane Peterson went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in the sixth inning, extending his hitting streak to nine games. Peterson has 17 hits during the nine games. Carlos Asuaje went 2-for-3 with a walk in his first game back since being optioned by San Diego.

Fresno struck out 12 El Paso batters Wednesday and to reach 1,281 this year, setting the Pacific Coast League single-season record. With Wednesday's win, the Chihuahuas now have a 45-23 road record.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-grizzlies/2018/08/29/542712#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=542712

Team Records: El Paso (80-54), Fresno (78-56)

Next Game: Thursday, 8:05 pm at Chukchansi Park. El Paso RHP Luis Perdomo (6-2, 3.52) vs. Fresno RHP Brady Rodgers (2-3, 6.62). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 6 Fresno 3 - Wednesday

WP: Rea (3-2)

LP: Dykxhoorn (5-3)

S: Wick (9)

Time: 2:58

Attn: 6,012

