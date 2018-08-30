Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (70-65) at New Orleans Baby Cakes (67-67)
August 30, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
Game #136: Nashville Sounds (70-65) at New Orleans Baby Cakes (67-67)
Pitching Matchup: RHP James Naile (7-10, 4.64) vs. RHP Sandy Alcantara (6-3, 3.76)
First Pitch: 7:00 CST
Radio: ALT 97.5 FM
TV: MiLB TV
From the Notes
Winding Down: The Sounds wrap up their road schedule tonight as the 2018 season winds down to a close. On the season, Nashville is 31-38 away from First Tennessee Park. Nashville is batting .271 on the road compared to .248 at home but the pitching staff has boasted a 2.83 ERA at First Tennessee Park compared to a 5.13 mark on the road.
Hits Only: Last night was just the third time this season the Sounds have lost a game in which the pitching staff did not walk any batters. The Sounds are 12-3 when they don't walk a batter in a game. However, the Sounds have lost the last two game in which they have not issued any free passes. They were shutout 2-0 in Round Rock on August 21 and 2-0 last night in New Orleans. Nashville has walked 358 batters this season - fewest in the Pacific Coast League.
Work Horses: The Sounds are one of two teams in the Pacific Coast League with two pitchers who have compiled 130.0 or more innings pitched. Tonight's starter James Naile has logged 130.0 innings while Eric Jokisch has accumulated 141.2. Nashville shares that distinction with Reno. Jake Buchanan (152.2) and Taylor Clarke (147.0) have done so for the Aces.
Boog Finding His Groove: After a career-long 0-for-22 skid at the plate last week, Boog Powell has now hit safely in six straight games. During the modest streak Powell is batting .273 (6-for-22) with 4 runs, 2 RBI, and 1 double.
What's the word around Nashville?
Ballpark Digest (@ballparkdigest)
From the years at Greer Stadium to today at First Tennessee Park, Nashville Sounds vice president of operations Doug Scopel has been a mainstay with the club. The success of the Sounds and the ballpark makes Scopel the 2018 Ballpark Digest Executive of...: https://ballparkdigest.com/2018/08/30/2018-ballpark-digest-executive-of-the-year-doug-scopel/
Oakland Athletics (@Athletics)
Congratulations to @nashvillesounds' Vice President Doug Scopel for being named Minor League Baseball Executive of the Year by Ballpark Digest!
Brent Dougherty (@brentdougherty)
This is so awesome. I[m so happy for my friend, Doug Scopel. He's the best.
Doug Scopel (@DougScopel)
Wow, what an incredible honor to receive from @ballparkdigest! Truly humbled. I feel that I share this award with so many great people who have been (and continue to be) a part of my success with @nashvillesounds over the years.
Oakland Athletics (@Athletics)
#Athletics Roster Moves: * RHP Frankie Montas recalled from AAA Nashville. * RHP J.B. Wendelken recalled from AAA Nashville. * RHP Ryan Dull optioned to AAA Nashville. * OF Nick Martini optioned to AAA Nashville. Details: https://bit.ly/2ovyywZ
