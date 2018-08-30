Chihuahuas Return Friday for Final Home Series as Division Champions Playoffs Begin Wednesday

Playoffs Begin Wednesday!

- The Chihuahuas won their fourth consecutive Pacific Coast League (PCL) Pacific Southern Division title!

- The Chihuahuas will play for their third PCL Pacific Conference championship starting at home next week - Sept. 5th & 6th

- The Chihuahuas are the first San Diego Padres' Triple-A affiliate in history to win four straight division titles

- The Chihuahuas are the first PCL team since the Omaha Storm Chasers (2011-2014) to reach the playoffs in four straight seasons

- The Chihuahuas have won 16 straight home games and are looking to win number 17 when they return home on Friday

- The Chihuahuas won their 78th game of the season on Monday, breaking their own record of most wins in a seasonï»¿; they have since won 80 games with five remaining in the 2018 regular season

- Former Chihuahua and current Padre Luis Urias was named to the 2018 All-PCL team

- Chihuahuas Head Groundskeeper Travis Howard won his second PCL Sports Turf Manager of the Year, becoming just the second PCL groundskeeper to win in back-to-back yearsï»¿

Final homestand of the season before playoffs!

CHIHUAHUAS VS. TACOMA

AUGUST 31 - SEPTEMBER 3

FOOD AND BEVERAGE DEALS & SPECIALTIES

SATURDAY, SEPT 1

- Ask about our HARRY POTTER NIGHT specialty items at the concession stands!

SUNDAY, SEPT 2

- Chico's Kids Club members receive a free kid's hot dog meal presented by Southwest Dairy Farmers.

MONDAY, SEPT 3

- $2 Hot Dogs (until 2:30 p.m.)

- $2 12oz Beer (until 2:30 p.m.)

- $2 12oz Margaritas (until 2:30 p.m.)

PLAYOFF GAME SPECIALS

PRESENTED BY KVIA & 600 ESPN EL PASO

WEDNESDAY, SEPT 5

- Free Jumbo Hot Dog Meal for patrons 60 years of age or older.

- $60 Pepsi Family Four Pack - Includes 4 game tickets and $28 ($7 of loaded value per ticket) in value to use on concessions! Extra tickets can be purchased for $15 and includes the $7 of value.

THURSDAY, SEPT 6

- 100% off one Thrifty Thursday special (until 7 p.m.)

- $1 8 oz Bud Light (until 7 p.m.)

- $5 Burger, fries and 8 oz Budweiser or Bud Light or Water (until 7 p.m.)

- $5 Pizza slice and 8 oz Budweiser or Bud Light or Water (until 7 p.m.)

- $2 12 oz Budweiser or Bud Light (until 8:30 p.m.)

- $2 12oz Margaritas (until 8:30 p.m.)

- $2 20oz soft drink (until 8:30 p.m.)

- $2 value size popcorn (until 8:30 p.m.)

- $2 Chihua'rrines (until 8:30 p.m.)

- $60 Pepsi Family Four Pack - Includes 4 game tickets and $28 ($7 of loaded value per ticket) in value to use on concessions! Extra tickets can be purchased for $15 and includes the $7 of value.

FETCH THE FUN FRIDAY

FLAT SCREEN FRIDAY

ES DIVERTIDO SER UN FAN

PRESENTED BY MANZANITA SOL

LOS CHIHUAHUAS JERSEY AUCTION

FRIDAY, AUGUST 31 | GATES: 6 P.M.

Presented by KTSM & Hot 93.5

FETCH THE FUN FRIDAY/FLAT SCREEN FRIDAY: A night of baseball, family and fun featuring flat screen giveaways. Four guests will win a TV every Friday home game! Must be present to win. Winners will be chosen at random every Friday. Participation in an on-field game may be required.

ES DIVERTIDO SER UN FAN PRESENTED BY MANANITA SOL: It's fun to be a fan! Join in the fiesta as we celebrate our multi-cultural border with Mariachis and Folklorico Dancers, music and more! The Chihuahuas will don their Los Chihuahuas jerseys in celebration of Es Divertido! Help us win the Copa!

- LOS CHIHUAHUAS JERSEY AUCTION: In celebration of Es Divertido Ser Un Fan, the Chihuahua swill don the Los Chihuahuas jerseys and you can take one home! The auction will begin at 5 p.m. and will conclude on the final out of the fifth inning. Winners will be escorted on to the field postgame to receive the game-worn jersey from the respective player/coach*. Guests who would like to place a bid must be 18 years of age or older. It is the discretion of the El Paso Chihuahuas to decide the winner of the silent auction should names not be legible. Payment is due prior to the end of the game to be eligible to receive the jersey. Rude or disruptive behavior will not be tolerated. *There may be unforeseen circumstances in which the player may be unavailable postgame at which time we will do our best (do not guarantee) to reconnect at a later time. For questions, please contact Angela Olivas at (915) 242-2019.

HARRY POTTER CELEBRATION

FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 | GATES: 6 P.M.

Presented by KVIA & KISS FM

FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR: Fireworks! Fireworks! Fireworks! Fireworks will be choreographed to the music of Harry Potter!!!

HARRY POTTER NIGHT!: Expecto Patronum ... Wingardium Leviosa! Get your broomsticks, wands and invisible cloaks ready because Harry Potter Night is coming to the ballpark! Fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite wizard or muggle and enjoy a magical night! Get sorted into your house at the Social Square or try and seek out the 7 horcruxes for your chance at a prize! AND more!

FAN APPRECIATION DAY

PRESENTED BY LOWE'S

KIDS DAY SUNDAY

KIDS RUN THE BASES POSTGAME

PRESENTED BY THE HOSPITALS OF PROVIDENCE

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 | GATES: 5 P.M.

Presented by KCOS, Telemundo, Sunny 99

FAN APPRECIATION DAY PRESENTED BY LOWE'S: A night where the Chihuahuas give thanks to you, the fans, for supporting all season. Come out to the ballpark for a fun filled day and some awesome giveaways!

- LOWE'S LUCKY WINNER GIVEAWAY: Five lucky fans will walk away winners! Chosen at random, four fans will win $100 gift cards to Lowe's and one lucky fan will win a $1000 Visa giftcard!

KIDS DAY SUNDAY: Kids day is centered around area youth! Sunday's includes a turn around the bases postgame and more!

- KIDS CLUB MEMBERS ONLY:

- TEAM MEET AND GREET!: Chico's Kids Club members presented by Southwest Dairy Farmers will have the opportunity to participate in the high-five tunnel! NO EARLY ENTRY.

- KIDS EAT FREE: Kids Eat Free for members of Chico's Kids Club every Sunday presented by Southwest Dairy Farmers.

- KIDS RUN THE BASES POSTGAME PRESENTED BY THE HOSPITALS OF PROVIDENCE: Kids get to take a turn around the bases postgame presented by The Hospitals of Providence.

$2 LABOR DAY SPECIALS

ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT LABOR DAY SPECIAL

DAY BASEBALL

MILITARY MONDAY

PRESENTED BY PRUDENTIAL

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 | GATES: 12 P.M.

Presented by Power 102, KHEY

LABOR DAY $2 SPECIALS: It's Labor Day and some would say the end of summer so why not spend it at the ballpark? Enjoy $2 hot dogs, $2 12oz beer & $2 margaritas until 2:30 p.m.

- LABOR DAY ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT DEAL: Who doesn't love a great picnic? We have just the picnic for you! Enjoy an all-you-can-eat picnic buffet plus a postgame photo on the field! Price includes a ticket in the Santa Fe Pavillion! Call Brittany Morgan at (915) 242-2038.

- MILITARY MONDAY PRESENTED BY PRUDENTIAL: Active duty military personnel and veterans with valid military ID may receive jumbo hot dog meal (Jumbo Hot Dog, 20 oz drink, french fries) redeemable at Monchi's or Rio Grrrande Grill.

- 25% OFF TICKETS FOR MILITARY, VETERANS, FIRST RESPONDERS & GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS: A new 25% savings is being offered for military, first responders, veterans and government officials. The special rate is available on Monday through Thursday (excluding April 10, July 2, and July 3) games in Zones E, L, D, and K by visiting GovX.com or in person with valid ID at either of the Southwest University Park box office locations.

PEPSI FAMILY FOUR PACK PRESENTED BY LOWE'S

HOMESTAND DATES:

Monday, September 3

Wednesday, September 5

Thursday, September 6

Available for purchase ONLINE at epchihuahuas.com or IN PERSON at the Southwest University Park Durango Box Office.

The Pepsi Family Four Pack includes:

- Four (4) tickets in Zone K

- $7 of Loaded Value per Ticket ($28 to use on concessions)

NEED ADDITIONAL SEATS?

In the event a fan requires more than four tickets, fans can purchase one (1) Pepsi Family Four Pack and any additional tickets can be purchased for $15 per person. The individual offer will include $7 in loaded value per ticket to use at the concession stand. Additional seats can only be purchased once a Pepsi Family Four Pack has been purchased for that specific game.

Pepsi Family Four Pack is available in person at the Southwest University Park Box Offices (Durango & Santa Fe) or online at epchihuahuas.com. Pepsi Family Four Pack will be sold based on availability. Pepsi Family Four Pack can only be redeemed the night of the designated game. Pepsi Family Four Pack only valid on date.

PLAYOFF TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW!

PRESENTED BY KVIA & 600 ESPN EL PASO

The Chihuahuas are 4-time Pacific Coast League Pacific Southern Division Champions and are playing for a PACIFIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP!

Playoff tickets for games that are not played are refundable!

2018 PCL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE:

Conference Championship Series (Best of Five)

vs. Fresno Grizzlies

Wednesday, Sept. 5, 7:05 p.m. (Home Game A)

Thursday, Sept. 6, 7:05 p.m. (Home Game B)

Friday, September 7 (Away Game)

Saturday, September 8 (Away Game)*

Sunday, September 9 (Away Game)*

*if necessary

League Championship Series (Best of Five)

Tuesday, Sept. 11, 7:05 p.m. (Home Game C)

Wednesday, Sept. 12, 7:05 p.m. (Home Game D)

Friday, September 14 (Away Game)

Saturday, September 15 (Away Game)*

Sunday, September 16 (Away Game)*

*if necessary

All promotions and themes are subject to change without notice.

