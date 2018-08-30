Dodgers Leave Iowa with 4-2 Win

August 30, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Des Moines, Iowa - The Oklahoma City Dodgers used a three-run fourth inning and some key pitching to snap a four-game losing skid and defeat the Iowa Cubs, 4-2, Thursday afternoon at Principal Park.

The Dodgers (71-64) got a much needed win to keep their hopes alive in the race for the American Northern Division title. First-place Colorado Springs will play tonight beginning at 7:05 p.m. in Omaha. A Sky Sox win keeps them ahead by 2.5 games, but a loss will move the Dodgers within 1.5 games before the teams begin a season-ending, five-game series Friday in Colorado Springs.

The I-Cubs (50-86) took the game's first lead in the bottom of the second inning. Jason Vosler led off with a double and advanced to third base on a groundout. The Dodgers brought the infield in, and Jacob Hannemman sent a grounder to second baseman Jake Peter. Vosler took off for home on contact, and Peter's throw was a few feet off the plate, allowing Vosler to score standing up.

Nine of the first 10 Dodgers batters were retired before getting the bats going in the fourth inning. Andrew Toles led off and hit an opposite field home run to left-center field to even the score.

Later with one out, the Dodgers tallied three straight hits. With runners at the corners, Rocky Gale hit a RBI single to right field. After fielding the ball, Hannemann committed a throwing error, allowing another run to score and make it 3-1.

The Dodgers added to their lead in the seventh inning. Will Smith drew a leadoff walk and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Toles, putting Dodgers ahead, 4-1.

The Iowa offense was neutralized through six innings by Dodgers starting pitcher Daniel Corcino. He allowed one run and three hits, with one walk and eight strikeouts while earning his fourth win of the season.

After allowing a leadoff double in the second inning, Corcino (4-3) retired 16 of the final 18 batters he faced, including 12 of the last 13. He also went 3-for-3 at the plate with three singles.

Things got dicey in the seventh inning when the OKC bullpen took over. A run scored two batters into the inning on a RBI triple by Hannemann. Each of the next two batters reached base to load the bases with none out.

Zach McAllister replaced Manny Bañuelos, looking to limit the damage. McAllister ended up escaping the jam entirely, striking out each of the next three batters to keep the Dodgers ahead by two.

McAllister also retired the side in order in the eighth inning. Brian Schlitter followed in the ninth, and after a one-out walk, induced a game-ending double to play to wrap up the win and give Schlitter his 21st save of the season.

The Dodgers notched 11 hits Thursday, ending a streak of 17 consecutive games with nine or fewer hits. Gale collected three hits, and Tim Locastro emerged from a recent funk with a pair of singles.

For the fourth time this season, the Dodgers defeated Iowa starting pitcher Jen-Ho Tseng. Over six innings, Tseng (2-15) allowed three runs and eight hits, with no walks and one strikeout.

The Dodgers continue their road trip against first-place Colorado Springs beginning at 7:40 p.m. Central time Friday. Live radio coverage begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com, or through the free iHeartRadio mobile app.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.