The Great Skate Winterfest Returns for Its 20th Edition this Weekend

January 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The 20th annual Great Skate Winterfest presented by the Daniel and Pamella DeVos Foundation and Meijer will take place over 24 hours this weekend at the Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink in downtown Grand Rapids, with Grand Rapids Griffins players and coaches skating with fans for one hour each around the clock.

This beloved fundraiser for the Griffins Youth Foundation runs from Saturday, Jan. 18 at 10 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 19 at 10 p.m. Admission to the Great Skate Winterfest is free, although donations are encouraged and the City's nominal skating fees apply ($6 adults, $3 kids).

Highlights of the event include around-the-clock ice skating; horse-drawn carriage rides by Classic Carriage (1-4 p.m./$5 per person for a 10-minute ride); caricatures by David Wodarek (1-3 p.m./minimum $5 donation); a warming tent with beverages and snacks to purchase; and the opportunity to bid on more than 150 items in our amazing week-long online auction, which will conclude on Jan. 22 at noon. The auction consists of national and regional sports teams' memorabilia; brewery and restaurant certificates; tickets to sports, concerts and cultural events; hotel and resort stays; outdoor recreation and adventure activities; family-friendly attractions; and much more.

By visiting griffinshockey.com/greatskate, fans can make a donation to the Griffins Youth Foundation in the name of their favorite Griffins or Griffins Youth Foundation player, coach or staff member, or sign up as a fundraiser to collect donations for their own participation in the Great Skate.

The Great Skate will commence at 10 p.m. Saturday, after the Griffins' home game against the Cleveland Monsters has wrapped up a few blocks away at Van Andel Arena. Griff and Finn, the team's mascots, will take the event's opening shift per tradition, and every Griffins player and coach will follow for an hour each until 10 p.m. on Sunday. The lineup of Griffins skaters can be found at griffinshockey.com/greatskate.

The Great Skate Winterfest is presented by the Griffins, the Daniel and Pamella DeVos Foundation, and Meijer, with support from Acrisure, Centennial Securities, Connoisseur Design, FASTSigns, Howies Hockey, McDonald's, Morning Belle, Perani's Hockey World, Smallegan Real Estate, and University of Michigan Health-West.

Established in 1995, the Griffins Youth Foundation promotes academic excellence, community involvement and healthy lifestyles among the youth of West Michigan, enhancing their lives through hockey and ice-related sports. The foundation provides opportunities for nearly 500 deserving boys and girls - many of whom are underprivileged, underserved, at-risk or have special needs - to participate in the great sport of hockey at no cost. Programs currently include co-ed hockey for first through 12th graders, a girls-only high school division, a learn-to-skate program, and the Grand Rapids Sled Wings sled hockey team for children and teens with physical disabilities. For more information, visit griffinskids.org.

All events and times are subject to change.

