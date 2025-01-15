Wolves End Trip with 5-2 Loss to Griffins
January 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
The Chicago Wolves wrapped up a three-game road trip with a 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday night in Michigan.
Nikita Pavlychev and Jordan Martel scored but when the dust settled, the Wolves had dropped their fourth game in a row. Elmer Soderblom and Nate Danielson each had a goal and an assist to help the Griffins snap a three-game losing skid.
After a scoreless first period, Grand Rapids opened the scoring in the second on a goal by Danielson.
The lead was short-lived as the Wolves answered right back while on the power play. Ronan Seeley unloaded a shot from the point that Pavlychev redirected past Griffins netminder Sebastian Cossa from in tight. Seeley and Bradly Nadeau recorded assists on Pavlychev's second goal of the season.
Grand Rapids took control in the third on power-play goals by Ondrej Becher and Soderblom.
Late in the third, the Wolves were awarded a power play and coach Cam Abbott pulled goaltender Ruslan Khazheyev to skate six-on-four. The move backfired as Austin Watson found the empty net for the Griffins.
The Wolves didn't quit as they pulled to within 4-2 on Martel's fourth goal of the season. The forward took a pass from Felix Unger Sorum in the slot, wheeled and fired the puck by Cossa. Unger Sorum earned the lone assist on the score.
Again, the Wolves pulled Khazheyev and Joe Snively capped the scoring for the home team with an empty-netter.
Khazheyev (21 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Cossa (24 saves) picked up the win for the Griffins.
Chicago fell to 17-14-2-0 on the season while Grand Rapids moved to 21-12-3-0.
Next up: The Wolves host the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday night (7 p.m.).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2025
- Wolf Pack Lose 7-3 to Utica Comets - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Checkers End Slide with 4-2 Win against Milwaukee - Charlotte Checkers
- Ads Drop Tight Game to Charlotte - Milwaukee Admirals
- Crunch Edged by Bruins, 3-2, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- P-Bruins Defeat Crunch in Shootout - Providence Bruins
- Islanders Shut out by Springfield - Bridgeport Islanders
- Nemec Five Point Night Helps Chase Wolf Pack, Comets Win 7-3 - Utica Comets
- Wolves End Trip with 5-2 Loss to Griffins - Chicago Wolves
- Ellis Notches First AHL Shutout as T-Birds Mow Down Isles - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Eagles' Smith Suspended for Two Games - AHL
- Reign Announce Updates to First Responders Weekend Games - Ontario Reign
- Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2024 - Hershey Bears
- Condors to Give Back to Local Fire Relief Efforts at Upcoming Game - Bakersfield Condors
- Blackhawks Acquire Dmitri Kuzmin in Exchange for Isaak Phillips - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #35 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (19-14-1-0) at Calgary Wranglers (24-12-1-0) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Dallas Loans Matej Blümel and Arttu Hyry to Texas - Texas Stars
- Wranglers Dominate Roadrunners in 5-2 Win - Calgary Wranglers
- The Great Skate Winterfest Returns for Its 20th Edition this Weekend - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jack Finley to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- San Diego Gulls Partner with California AHL Teams to Collect Donations for Wildfire Relief - San Diego Gulls
- Game Preview: Condors at Eagles, 6:05 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Make Lone Visit to Utica to Battle Comets - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Kinney Drugs for Crunch at Your Service Event February 25 - Syracuse Crunch
- Preview: Islanders vs. Thunderbirds - Bridgeport Islanders
- Abbotsford Doubles up Reign Tuesday - Ontario Reign
- Abbotsford Defeats the Ontario Reign 6-3 in Redemption Game - Abbotsford Canucks
- Wranglers Strike Early, Hold off Roadrunners for 5-2 Victory - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eagles Rally to Win 3-2 Overtime Thriller over Bakersfield - Colorado Eagles
- Griffith Gets #600 in Condors OT Loss - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.