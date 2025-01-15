Wolves End Trip with 5-2 Loss to Griffins

January 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







The Chicago Wolves wrapped up a three-game road trip with a 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday night in Michigan.

Nikita Pavlychev and Jordan Martel scored but when the dust settled, the Wolves had dropped their fourth game in a row. Elmer Soderblom and Nate Danielson each had a goal and an assist to help the Griffins snap a three-game losing skid.

After a scoreless first period, Grand Rapids opened the scoring in the second on a goal by Danielson.

The lead was short-lived as the Wolves answered right back while on the power play. Ronan Seeley unloaded a shot from the point that Pavlychev redirected past Griffins netminder Sebastian Cossa from in tight. Seeley and Bradly Nadeau recorded assists on Pavlychev's second goal of the season.

Grand Rapids took control in the third on power-play goals by Ondrej Becher and Soderblom.

Late in the third, the Wolves were awarded a power play and coach Cam Abbott pulled goaltender Ruslan Khazheyev to skate six-on-four. The move backfired as Austin Watson found the empty net for the Griffins.

The Wolves didn't quit as they pulled to within 4-2 on Martel's fourth goal of the season. The forward took a pass from Felix Unger Sorum in the slot, wheeled and fired the puck by Cossa. Unger Sorum earned the lone assist on the score.

Again, the Wolves pulled Khazheyev and Joe Snively capped the scoring for the home team with an empty-netter.

Khazheyev (21 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Cossa (24 saves) picked up the win for the Griffins.

Chicago fell to 17-14-2-0 on the season while Grand Rapids moved to 21-12-3-0.

Next up: The Wolves host the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday night (7 p.m.).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.