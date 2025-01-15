Wolf Pack Make Lone Visit to Utica to Battle Comets

UTICA, NY - The Hartford Wolf Pack open a three-game road trip this evening with their lone trek of the season to Utica to take on the Utica Comets at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the first of just two meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Comets this season. The Comets will make their lone trip to the XL Center on Mar. 1.

Last season, the sides split their two-game head-to-head matchup, with the road team winning both games.

The Wolf Pack opened the season series on Nov. 4, 2023, taking a 3-2 decision in Utica. Adam Edström broke a 2-2 tie 3:40 into the third period, burying a rebound off a Matthew Robertson shot.

The Comets got their revenge on Mar. 16, 2024, doubling up the Wolf Pack 4-2 at the XL Center. Ryan Schmelzer gave the Comets the lead for good 15:25 into the hockey game, making it 2-1 at the time. The Comets' captain then potted his second goal of the night at 12:59 of the second period, making it 3-1. That goal would stand as the game-winning tally.

The Wolf Pack are 3-2-0-1 in their last six games against the Comets. The Comets hold a 3-3-0-0 record during that span. The Wolf Pack are 2-0-0-1 in their last three visits to the Adirondack Bank Center.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack dropped a 3-1 decision on home ice against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday. It was their fourth straight loss at home.

Ryder Korczak's third goal of the season came 3:37 into the second period, as he buried a backdoor feed from Anton Blidh to make it 1-0 for the Wolf Pack.

Simon Robertsson tied the game at 6:20, however, picking up the rebound from a Corey Schueneman shot and lifting a backhander over the left pad of Dylan Garand. Robertsson then potted the game-winning goal at 19:08, intercepting a pass, beating a defenseman to the slot, and sneaking a shot by Garand.

The Wolf Pack pressured Colten Ellis in the third period, firing a season-high 19 shots on goal. They could not solve the netminder, however. Hugh McGing hit the empty net at 18:02, cementing the two points for the visitors.

On Tuesday, the parent New York Rangers (NHL) assigned forward Bo Groulx to the Wolf Pack.

The Wolf Pack are 5-3-0-0 in their last eight games on the road. They are 3-1-0-0 in their last four away from home.

Groulx and Alex Belzile are tied for the team lead in goals with eleven. Belzile leads the team in points with 32 (11 g, 21 a).

Comets Outlook:

The Comets collected a 4-1 victory on Saturday night at home against the Toronto Marlies. Alex Steeves opened the scoring 3:07 into the game for the Marlies, striking on the power play. From there, however, it would be all Comets.

Filip Engaras evened the affair at 15:57, lighting the lamp for the second time this season. Brian Halonen had the only goal of the second period, potting the eventual game-winning marker at 18:50. The goal was his 13 th of the season.

Nolan Foote tacked on the insurance marker at 12:22 of the final stanza, his seventh goal of the campaign. He then hit the empty net, while shorthanded, at 16:59 to put the game out of reach for the Comets.

The Comets are 2-3-0-0 in their last five games and 4-5-1-0 in their last ten outings.

Halonen leads the club in both goals with 13 and points with 21 (13 g, 8 a).

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Wolf Pack continue their road trip with a pair of games in Charlotte, NC, this weekend. The back-to-back set opens on Saturday with a 4:00 p.m. puck drop.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, Jan. 24, when the Laval Rocket make their second and final visit to the XL Center this season. Join us for $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission!

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

