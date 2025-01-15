Game #35 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (19-14-1-0) at Calgary Wranglers (24-12-1-0)

January 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Time: 7:00 p.m. MST, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB

Referees: #48 Beau Halkidis, #18 Koletrane Wilson

Linespeople: #33 Jacob Hicks, #63 Tyson Phillips

The Tucson Roadrunners (19-14-1-0) wrap up their seven-game road trip and two-game set against the Calgary Wranglers (24-12-1-0) on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. MST at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Tucson will aim to split the series and close out their road stretch on a high note against the division-leading Wranglers.

The Roadrunners are coming off a 5-2 loss on Tuesday, where Calgary stormed to a 4-0 lead before Tucson mounted a late push, scoring twice in the third period. Tuesday's contest marked the first time the Roadrunners surrendered three goals in a single period since their 6-3 defeat against Calgary on Dec. 7. It was also the first time Tucson fell on the road when outshooting their opponent, dropping their away record to 4-1 when winning the shots-on-goal battle.

A win on Wednesday would give Tucson a winning record on the trip (3-3 so far) and keep them in striking distance of the Pacific Division's tightly packed top five. The Roadrunners currently sit in sixth place with 39 points, just four points behind Colorado, Coachella Valley, Ontario, and San Jose, who are all tied for second with 43 points.

Three things:

Hebig Heating Up

Cameron Hebig's third-period goal in Tuesday's game provided a spark for the Roadrunners and extended his point streak to three games and his goal streak to two. Hebig has been a standout performer on this road trip, leading Tucson in both scoring and point production with six points in six games (5G, 1A). His seven road goals are tops on the team, and his 11 total goals rank second overall. A point in Wednesday's contest would tie Hebig's season-best four-game point streak, achieved earlier this season with two goals and three assists over a five-game span from Nov. 16 to Dec. 21.

Yamamoto's Playmaking

Kailer Yamamoto continues to shine as a playmaker, registering his 15th assist of the season on Hebig's goal Tuesday to tie Andrew Agozzino for the team lead. With 25 points on the season, Yamamoto is now also tied with Agozzino for second on the team in points, just two behind leader Egor Sokolov. Yamamoto has been a key contributor in the season series against Calgary, leading all Roadrunners with six points in five games (1G, 5A). He enters Wednesday's matchup on a two-game point streak, and has recorded a point in three of the last four contests and in four of six games on the road trip.

Lipkin and Douglas' Impact

Rookie Sam Lipkin found the back of the net in Tuesday's game, marking his ninth goal of the season and his team-high fourth against the Wranglers. Earlier in the season, Lipkin recorded his first career multi-goal game in Tucson's 6-2 victory over Calgary on Nov. 23. The 22-year-old continues to impress, and ranks second among AHL rookies in shooting percentage with nine goals on 38 shots (23.7%). Curtis Douglas, who assisted on Lipkin's goal, extended his point streak against Calgary to three games (1G, 2A). The 6-foot-9 winger has thrived in matchups against the Wranglers, accounting for three of his seven points this season (2G, 5A) in games against the Pacific Division leaders. Both players will look to stay hot in Wednesday's series finale.

What's the word?

"I think it's been great. I've just been focusing game by game. I feel like my game is getting a lot better, my skating as well. So, for me, just play simple, reliable and good things happen when you do that."

Roadrunners forward Sam Lipkin on his first full AHL season

Number to Know:

3 - Rookie defenseman Maveric Lamoureux picked up where he left off in his return to the Roadrunners, recording an assist on Hebig's third-period goal in Tuesday's game. The helper extended Lamoureux's point streak to three games, with two goals and two assists during the stretch. Interestingly, the streak began back on Oct. 19, prior to Lamoureux's recall to the Utah Hockey Club on Oct. 23 and his subsequent 15-game stint in the NHL. Now back in Tucson, the 21-year-old continues to showcase why he was taken 29th overall in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Latest Transactions:

None

We're Doing It Live

Wednesday's matchup will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who has all of the action from the Scotiabank Saddledome. Fans can also watch the game on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey or join Roadrunners fans at the team's official watch party at Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers located at 7315 N Oracle Rd.

American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2025

