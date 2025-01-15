Islanders Shut out by Springfield

January 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (8-23-2-2), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, fell to the Springfield Thunderbirds (16-15-2-1) in a 4-0 loss at Total Mortgage Arena on Wednesday.

The Islanders had no answers for Springfield goaltender Colten Ellis (11-5-2), who made 31 saves to backstop his first AHL shutout. It was his third career shutout overall, having recorded two in the ECHL.

Dylan Peterson and Simon Robertsson led the Thunderbirds' offense, racking up a goal and an assist each. Peterson extended his scoring streak to three games, tallying four points during that stretch (2g, 2a). Robertsson has registered a point in five of his last six and has logged eight points (3g, 5a) total during that span. Matthew Peca and Mackenzie MacEachern also potted a goal.

Peterson got the scoring started 5:37 into the contest with the eventual winner. The rookie forward tried to pass the puck across the slot to MacEachern from the left circle. However, the puck deflected off Liam Foudy's stick and rolled past Henrik Tikkanen (2-8-0), giving Springfield a 1-0 lead.

Early in the second period, Tikkanen stood strong against a barrage of shots. However, at the 6:52 mark, the puck squeaked into the middle of the zone and was gathered by Hugh McGing. McGing found Robertsson in the right circle, where he blasted a one-timer home to make it 2-0.

In the final 11 seconds of the period, Foudy was accessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, putting Springfield on the man advantage to start the third. They benefited 29 seconds in when Samuel Johannesson launched a wrister just inside the blue line, which deflected off Peca's stick and fell into the back of the net. It was the game's only power-play goal.

Springfield sealed the contest at 16:47 of the third when MacEachern tossed the puck into an empty net, solidifying the 4-0 final.

Bridgeport's penalty kill went 2-for-3. It was the first time they had allowed a power-play goal since January 5th against the Hartford Wolf Pack, ending a streak of 10 straight penalties conquered. The Islanders' power play went 0-for-2.

Despite the loss, the Islanders led in shots, 31-27. Bridgeport fell to 2-2-1-0 in the series.

Next Time Out: The Islanders continue a four-game homestead on Friday with a 7 p.m. matchup against the Syracuse Crunch at Total Mortgage Arena. The game can be heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network or seen live on AHLTV on FloHockey, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 6:45 p.m.

