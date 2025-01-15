Game Day Preview - CGY vs TUC

January 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







Play again?

The Wranglers take on the Tucson Roadrunners for the second stint in the double header, taking place at 7:00 pm at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Matchup

The Wranglers closed out last night with a 5-2 victory on home ice and will look to carry that momentum into the second matchup against the Roadrunners.

The Wranglers continue their reign at the top of the Pacific Division and sit first in the league with a 24-12-1 record.

The Roadrunners currently sit sixth in the Pacific Division holding a 19-14-1 record.

The Wranglers held a dominant lead in last night's header and look to hold onto that consistency.

Players to Watch

Sam Morton led the charge Tuesday night, notching two assists and a goal in the first 20 minutes of the game.

Morton has 21 points in the season, with 13 assists.

Cameron Hebig of the Roadrunners opened the scoring for the Roadrunners on Tuesday. Hebig currently has 19 points in the season, with 10 goals.

How to Watch

American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2025

