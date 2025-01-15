Game Day Preview - CGY vs TUC
January 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
Play again?
The Wranglers take on the Tucson Roadrunners for the second stint in the double header, taking place at 7:00 pm at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
The Matchup
The Wranglers closed out last night with a 5-2 victory on home ice and will look to carry that momentum into the second matchup against the Roadrunners.
The Wranglers continue their reign at the top of the Pacific Division and sit first in the league with a 24-12-1 record.
The Roadrunners currently sit sixth in the Pacific Division holding a 19-14-1 record.
The Wranglers held a dominant lead in last night's header and look to hold onto that consistency.
Players to Watch
Sam Morton led the charge Tuesday night, notching two assists and a goal in the first 20 minutes of the game.
Morton has 21 points in the season, with 13 assists.
Cameron Hebig of the Roadrunners opened the scoring for the Roadrunners on Tuesday. Hebig currently has 19 points in the season, with 10 goals.
How to Watch
GET TICKETS TO THE GAME!
Don't miss a moment of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2025
- Special Teams Guide Griffins to 5-2 Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs TUC - Calgary Wranglers
- Sens Fall Narrowly in Lehigh Valley, 3-2 - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Lose 7-3 to Utica Comets - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Checkers End Slide with 4-2 Win against Milwaukee - Charlotte Checkers
- Ads Drop Tight Game to Charlotte - Milwaukee Admirals
- Crunch Edged by Bruins, 3-2, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- P-Bruins Defeat Crunch in Shootout - Providence Bruins
- Islanders Shut out by Springfield - Bridgeport Islanders
- Nemec Five Point Night Helps Chase Wolf Pack, Comets Win 7-3 - Utica Comets
- Wolves End Trip with 5-2 Loss to Griffins - Chicago Wolves
- Ellis Notches First AHL Shutout as T-Birds Mow Down Isles - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Eagles' Smith Suspended for Two Games - AHL
- Reign Announce Updates to First Responders Weekend Games - Ontario Reign
- Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2024 - Hershey Bears
- Condors to Give Back to Local Fire Relief Efforts at Upcoming Game - Bakersfield Condors
- Blackhawks Acquire Dmitri Kuzmin in Exchange for Isaak Phillips - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #35 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (19-14-1-0) at Calgary Wranglers (24-12-1-0) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Dallas Loans Matej Blümel and Arttu Hyry to Texas - Texas Stars
- Wranglers Dominate Roadrunners in 5-2 Win - Calgary Wranglers
- The Great Skate Winterfest Returns for Its 20th Edition this Weekend - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jack Finley to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- San Diego Gulls Partner with California AHL Teams to Collect Donations for Wildfire Relief - San Diego Gulls
- Game Preview: Condors at Eagles, 6:05 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Make Lone Visit to Utica to Battle Comets - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Kinney Drugs for Crunch at Your Service Event February 25 - Syracuse Crunch
- Preview: Islanders vs. Thunderbirds - Bridgeport Islanders
- Abbotsford Doubles up Reign Tuesday - Ontario Reign
- Abbotsford Defeats the Ontario Reign 6-3 in Redemption Game - Abbotsford Canucks
- Wranglers Strike Early, Hold off Roadrunners for 5-2 Victory - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eagles Rally to Win 3-2 Overtime Thriller over Bakersfield - Colorado Eagles
- Griffith Gets #600 in Condors OT Loss - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.