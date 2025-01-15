Sens Fall Narrowly in Lehigh Valley, 3-2

January 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators goaltender Michael Simpson and his defense vs. the Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Goals from Wyatt Bongiovanni and Jan Jenik weren't enough for the Belleville Senators on Wednesday night, as the team dropped a narrow 3-2 decision to the host Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the opener of a Pennsylvania road trip.

The loss moves the Senators' record to 15-12-1-4 on the season, six points behind Syracuse for the final AHL North playoff spot but with four games still in hand.

A long point shot from Helge Grans found its way past Michael Simpson to give Lehigh Valley the early lead just under five minutes into the game. But the Sens responded at 8:43 on a terrific individual effort from Jamieson Rees, who, while falling to the ice, hooked the puck to the net front for a goal mouth tap-in by Jan Jenik and a 1-1 tie. Just a few shifts later, a takeaway in the offensive zone by Grans led to a quick centering pass to Rodrigo Abols in the slot, and an eventual wrist shot goal that made it 2-1 Phantoms after 20.

After being outshot 15-4 in the first, Belleville dominated the middle frame with an 11-2 shot advantage. Late in that second, Belleville appeared to tie the game when Stephen Halliday rifled home a shot from the right circle; but the officials waved it off due to contact between a Senator at the net front and Phantoms goaltender Cal Petersen prior to the shot.

The Sens got it back early in the third, however, and from a very familiar face, as Wyatt Bongiovanni scored his seventh goal in his last four games, this one a top shelf snipe from the left side off the rush.

But just under halfway through the final period, the Phantoms were the beneficiaries of a pinballing puck, when a long slap shot from Anthony Richard took multiple deflections and bounced in off a Belleville defender, giving the home side a 3-2 lead. The Senators pressed hard late, including on a power play chance with four seconds left in the game, but a last second shot from Jenik bounced wide, giving Lehigh Valley the narrow win despite a 26-20 Belleville shot advantage.

Fast Facts:

#19 Jamieson Rees registered an assist in his return to the lineup; it was his first game played since November 22nd against Laval

Belleville only allowed 5 shots to Lehigh Valley in the second and third periods combined

With his goal, #5 Wyatt Bongiovanni has now scored eight points (seven goals, one assist) in his last four games

The Senators were 1-for-7 on the Lifestyle Home Products Power Play and 1-for-2 on the Viewtech Window & Door Penalty Kill

Highlights:

Upcoming Games

Friday, January 17, 2025 - Belleville Senators at Hershey Bears - 7:00 p.m. ET (Giant Center)

Friday, January 24, 2025 - Belleville Senators vs. Hershey Bears - 7:00 p.m. ET (CAA Arena)

