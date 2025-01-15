Dallas Loans Matej Blümel and Arttu Hyry to Texas

January 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the NHL club loaned forwards Matej Blümel and Arttu Hyry to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Blümel, 24, has skated in three games for Dallas this season and returns to Texas where he leads the team and ranks fifth in the AHL with 18 goals, while sharing ninth with 32 points (18-14=32). Blümel has 14 points (8-6=14) during a nine-game point streak, the longest of his career and the second-longest active streak in the AHL. He has three multi-goal games this season and 14 goals in his last 17 games.

The Tabor, Czechia native was originally drafted by Edmonton in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Hyry, 23, played in five games for Dallas after making his NHL debut on Jan. 2 at Ottawa. He recorded his first NHL point, an assist, in a 3-2 overtime win over Utah on Jan. 4. Hyry has 26 points (14-12&) in 29 games with Texas, ranking third on the team with 14 goals and a +10 rating. His 10-game active point streak dating back to Dec. 7 is the second longest streak in the AHL this season and one-game shy of matching a team record. The Stars center had goals in three straight games and recorded his first pro hat trick Dec. 29 at Manitoba in a 6-2 win, leading to his first NHL call-up.

The Oulu, Finland native was originally undrafted and signed with Dallas on April 14, 2024.

Texas returns home Saturday to host the Milwaukee Admirals at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.