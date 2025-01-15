Eagles Rally to Win 3-2 Overtime Thriller over Bakersfield

January 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forward Jake Wise scored the game-tying goal with only 1:40 remaining in regulation, while fellow forward Jayson Megna netted the game-winner 3:26 into overtime, as the Eagles defeated the Bakersfield Condors 3-2 on Tuesday. Forwards T.J. Tynan and Matthew Phillips each posted a pair of assists in the winning effort. Goaltender Adam Scheel improved to 5-0-0 on the season, finishing with 18 saves on 20 shots.

Colorado would jump on the board first, as defenseman Connor Mayer stepped into a one-timer from the top of the left-wing circle, lighting the lamp and giving the Eagles 1-0 edge at the 14:36 mark of the first period. Colorado would go on to outshoot the Condors 10-7 in the opening frame and carried a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The second period would see the Eagles earn their first power play of the game, while Bakersfield enjoyed two opportunities on the man-advantage in the middle frame. Neither side would be able to cash in, however, and the two teams headed to the second intermission with Colorado still on top, 1-0.

A Condors power play would set up forward Matthew Savoie to tuck home a goal from the bottom of the left-wing circle, tying the game at 1-1 at the 4:23 mark of the third period.

Another trip to the man-advantage would lead to another goal for Bakersfield, as forward James Hamblin swept the puck from the side of the crease into the back of the net, giving the Condors a 2-1 advantage with 2:39 left to play in the contest.

The Eagles would pull Scheel in favor of the extra attacker and the move would pay dividends. Phillips dished a pass from behind the net to the bottom of the left-wing circle, where Wise would drive it home to level the score at 2-2 at the 18:20 mark.

As the game shifted to sudden-death overtime, Phillips would force a turnover in his own zone before springing Megna on a breakaway. The rush down ice was capped off with a shot from between the circles, giving Colorado the 3-2 win with 1:34 remaining in the extra session.

Bakersfield finished the night going 2-for-5 on the power play, while the Eagles came up dry on three opportunities on the man-advantage. Goaltender Olivier Rodrigue suffered the overtime loss, allowing three goals on 33 shots.

