Crunch Edged by Bruins, 3-2, in Shootout

January 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch forward Jujhar Khaira vs. the Providence Bruins

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were edged by the Providence Bruins, 3-2, in a five-round shootout tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The Crunch earned one standings point as they move to 16-11-5-4 on the season. The Bruins took the first game of the two-game season series.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson stopped 28-of-30 shots and 3-of-5 shootout attempts. Michael DiPietro earned the win turning aside 37-of-39 shots and 4-of-5 shootout attempts between the pipes for the Bruins. Syracuse was held scoreless two power play opportunities, while the penalty kill went a perfect 3-for-3.

The Bruins were first on the board halfway through the opening frame. Halverson made the save on Jackson Edward's shot, but the rebound went off his right pad and out for Georgii Merkulov to chip in.

The Crunch evened the score at the 14:47 mark of the second period when Logan Brown fired in a wrister from the top of the right circle.

Syracuse stole the lead 10 minutes into the third stanza. DiPietro stopped Tobie Bisson's long shot, but the puck dropped down in the crease for Jujhar Khaira to sweep in. The Bruins responded with a late goal to force the game into overtime. Jeffrey Viel dug the puck out from the corner and centered it for Tyler Pitlick to score with 3:24 remaining on the clock.

The teams remained tied through the overtime period and the game went to a shootout. Brown scored in the first round before Pitlick potted one in the third to extend the shootout. Riley Tufte then scored the game-winner for Providence in the fifth round.

The Crunch travel to face the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday.

Crunchables: Jujhar Khaira is on a three-game points streak (2g, 3a)...Nine of the Crunch's 18 home games this season have required overtime.

