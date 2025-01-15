Blackhawks Acquire Dmitri Kuzmin in Exchange for Isaak Phillips
January 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Dmitri Kuzmin from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for defenseman Isaak Phillips.
Kuzmin, 21, has appeared in 21 games with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League during the 2024-25 campaign, tallying four points (1G, 3A). His 21 games, three assists and four points are all professional career highs. During the 2023-24 season, Kuzmin posted three points (1G, 2A) in 18 regular-season games with the Moose, while also recording nine points (2G, 7A) in 24 regular-season games with the Norfolk Admirals of the East Coast Hockey League.
Kuzmin, along with Blackhawks 2024 first-round selection Artyom Levshunov, won a gold medal with Team Belarus at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship Division 1 tournament, notching five points (1G, 4A) in five games. Additionally, Kuzmin registered five points (1G, 4A) in five games with Team Belarus at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championships.
The native of Kholstovo, Belarus, was originally drafted by Winnipeg in the third round (82nd overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft.
Phillips, 23, has skated in three games with the Blackhawks this season, scoring one goal. He has also suited up in 28 AHL games with the Rockford IceHogs, ranking third among club defensemen with eight points (1G, 7A).
The Barrie, Ontario native has appeared in 56 career regular-season NHL games with Chicago from 2021-24, compiling 12 points (2G, 10A). He's also earned 79 points (23G, 56A) in 299 career regular-season games with Rockford from 2020-25. Additionally, he's notched seven points (1G, 6A) in 14 career Calder Cup Playoff games, all with the IceHogs.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2025
- Blackhawks Acquire Dmitri Kuzmin in Exchange for Isaak Phillips - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #35 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (19-14-1-0) at Calgary Wranglers (24-12-1-0) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Dallas Loans Matej Blümel and Arttu Hyry to Texas - Texas Stars
- Wranglers Dominate Roadrunners in 5-2 Win - Calgary Wranglers
- The Great Skate Winterfest Returns for Its 20th Edition this Weekend - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jack Finley to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- San Diego Gulls Partner with California AHL Teams to Collect Donations for Wildfire Relief - San Diego Gulls
- Game Preview: Condors at Eagles, 6:05 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Make Lone Visit to Utica to Battle Comets - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Kinney Drugs for Crunch at Your Service Event February 25 - Syracuse Crunch
- Preview: Islanders vs. Thunderbirds - Bridgeport Islanders
- Abbotsford Doubles up Reign Tuesday - Ontario Reign
- Abbotsford Defeats the Ontario Reign 6-3 in Redemption Game - Abbotsford Canucks
- Wranglers Strike Early, Hold off Roadrunners for 5-2 Victory - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eagles Rally to Win 3-2 Overtime Thriller over Bakersfield - Colorado Eagles
- Griffith Gets #600 in Condors OT Loss - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Blackhawks Acquire Dmitri Kuzmin in Exchange for Isaak Phillips
- IceHogs Outdoor Practice Tonight 6pm
- IceHogs Steamroll the Admirals, Win 5-0 at the BMO
- Rockford IceHogs to Host 2026 AHL All-Star Classic
- Admirals Visit Rockford in Sunday Showdown with the IceHogs