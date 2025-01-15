Blackhawks Acquire Dmitri Kuzmin in Exchange for Isaak Phillips

January 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Dmitri Kuzmin from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for defenseman Isaak Phillips.

Kuzmin, 21, has appeared in 21 games with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League during the 2024-25 campaign, tallying four points (1G, 3A). His 21 games, three assists and four points are all professional career highs. During the 2023-24 season, Kuzmin posted three points (1G, 2A) in 18 regular-season games with the Moose, while also recording nine points (2G, 7A) in 24 regular-season games with the Norfolk Admirals of the East Coast Hockey League.

Kuzmin, along with Blackhawks 2024 first-round selection Artyom Levshunov, won a gold medal with Team Belarus at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship Division 1 tournament, notching five points (1G, 4A) in five games. Additionally, Kuzmin registered five points (1G, 4A) in five games with Team Belarus at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championships.

The native of Kholstovo, Belarus, was originally drafted by Winnipeg in the third round (82nd overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Phillips, 23, has skated in three games with the Blackhawks this season, scoring one goal. He has also suited up in 28 AHL games with the Rockford IceHogs, ranking third among club defensemen with eight points (1G, 7A).

The Barrie, Ontario native has appeared in 56 career regular-season NHL games with Chicago from 2021-24, compiling 12 points (2G, 10A). He's also earned 79 points (23G, 56A) in 299 career regular-season games with Rockford from 2020-25. Additionally, he's notched seven points (1G, 6A) in 14 career Calder Cup Playoff games, all with the IceHogs.

