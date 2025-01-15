Abbotsford Doubles up Reign Tuesday

January 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

A three-goal second period gave the Abbotsford Canucks (17-15-1-1) a lead they never relinquished in a 6-3 decision against the Ontario Reign (21-11-0-1) on Tuesday night at the Abbotsford Centre.

Ontario's goals came from Jeff Malott, Glenn Gawdin and Charles Hudon in defeat, as each member of the team's top forward line found the back of the net. Hudon and Gawdin also added assists, which gave them each multi-point efforts in the loss.

Malott struck first, scoring off an airborne feed by Tyler Madden that he knocked out of the air and into the net at 4:36 of the first. A second assist on the play was credited to Jakub Dvořák.

Abbotsford evened the score at 1-1 on a goal by Linus Karlsson during 4-on-4 play at 16:54 of the opening period.

The Canucks took the lead for the first time at 4:52 of the second on a deflection in front of the net by Aatu Räty that made it a 2-1 game.

Then Dino Kambeitz added on with a breakaway goal for the home team at 7:47 which made the score 3-1.

Ontario got one closer on a tally by Gawdin at 14:59, who drove to the net and slapped a rebound from a shot by Hudon past Canucks' netminder Nikita Tolopilo to cut Abbotsford's lead to 3-2.

But the Canucks responded before the end of the period to extend their advantage back to two goals on a tally by Nate Smith with just 21 seconds remaining in the frame.

Sammy Blais added Abbotsford's fifth goal of the night on the power play at 5:51 of the third to make it a 5-2 game.

Hudon gave Ontario some late life with his 13th goal of the season moments later at 7:08, scoring off a stretch pass by Gawdin that gave him a breakaway look at the Canucks' net.

The Reign never got any closer, however, and Chase Wouters put the game out of reach with an empty-net goal for Abbotsford at 15:44 of the third.

The Canucks finished 1-for-6 on the power play, while Ontario ended at 0-for-1, with their only opportunity as an abbreviated one that lasted three seconds before Malott was whistled for slashing. Each club ended with 26 shots on goal.

Tolopilo turned out 23 shots to earn the win for Abbotsford while Pheonix Copley made the start in between the pipes for Ontario and stopped 20 shots in a losing effort.

The two teams will be back on the Abbotsford Centre ice for a rematch on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

