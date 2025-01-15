San Diego Gulls Partner with California AHL Teams to Collect Donations for Wildfire Relief
January 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has teamed up with the other four California AHL member teams to collect items to be donated to assist the Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts.
The Gulls, Coachella Valley Firebirds, Bakersfield Condors, Ontario Reign, and San Jose Barracuda will unite to collect items this week and caravan to the Los Angeles Area together to deliver all donations on Monday, January 20.
At tonight's game against the Iowa Wild, the San Diego Gulls Foundation is hosting a donation drive collecting essential items such as new or gently used clothing, blankets and towels, non-perishable food items, and pet supplies to assist relief efforts. Fans can donate items to collection bins located outside of the North and East entrances of Pechanga Arena San Diego beginning at 6 p.m.
In addition, the San Diego Gulls Foundation will also host an online fundraiser accepting monetary donations, which will support the efforts of World Central Kitchen and the Los Angeles Fire Department. To make a donation, fans can visit sandiegogulls.com/supportla or text GULLSSUPPORTLA to 76278. All donations up to $5,000 will be matched by the San Diego Gulls Foundation through Sunday, January 19.
Fans can stop by the activation table outside of section 10 if they would like more information about the fundraiser. QR codes will be at every activation table for fans to scan and donate.
