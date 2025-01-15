Syracuse Crunch Partner with Kinney Drugs for Crunch at Your Service Event February 25
January 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with Kinney Drugs to hold the Crunch At Your Service charity event at Marriott Syracuse Downtown on Tuesday, Feb. 25 to raise money for The Crunch Foundation, Inc. and the Kinney Drugs Foundation.
This annual fan-favorite event allows Crunch players to trade their skates for an evening of entertainment and fundraising. Crunch At Your Service will begin at 6 p.m. with a silent auction and team meet-and-greet. During the main event, Crunch players will compete for tips through dancing, competitions and additional antics. The charity event will conclude with a live auction.
Tickets for Crunch At Your Service are on sale now and may be purchased online, in-person at Guest Services located on the second floor of the Upstate Medical University Arena or over the phone at 315-473-4444. A 10-seat table is $650, a half table with five seats is $350 and individual tickets are available for $70. Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance. All proceeds from Crunch At Your Service will benefit the Crunch Foundation and Kinney Drugs Foundation.
The Crunch Foundation, Inc. is the charitable extension of the Syracuse Crunch. The foundation works to positively impact the Central New York community by providing support and funds to nonprofit groups, educational programs and community initiatives. The Kinney Drugs Foundation is the philanthropic arm of KPH Healthcare Services, Inc. with locations in 14 states, including its home state of New York. Since its inception in 2002, the Kinney Drugs Foundation has given more than $12 million to local communities, helping make positive changes in the lives of so many people. Information on the Foundation may be found at www.kinneydrugsfoundation.com.
