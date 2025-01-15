Griffith Gets #600 in Condors OT Loss

January 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors (14-13-5, 33pts) rallied in the third period and earned a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Eagles (20-10-3, 43pts) on Tuesday. Matt Savoie (10th) and James Hamblin (3rd) scored third period power-play goals for Bakersfield, but Colorado answered 6-on-5 and then in a back-and-forth overtime on a breakaway.

Seth Griffith assisted on Savoie's power-play goal for his 600th career AHL point. He became the 51st player all-time to achieve that milestone. He notched another assist and now has 12 points (2g-10a) on an eight-game scoring streak.

Savoie is now third in rookie scoring and has 15 points (5g-10a) in 10 games.

Bakersfield had won two straight overtimes, but are now 3-4 in extra sessions this season. The Condors were without Noah Philp who was recalled earlier in the day by Edmonton. Matvey Petrov left the game injured in the third period.

UP NEXT

The Condors wrap up the two-game set in Colorado tomorrow night. Bakersfield is in Rosemont, Ill. Saturday and Sunday to take on the Chicago Wolves.

