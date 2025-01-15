Eagles' Smith Suspended for Two Games

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Colorado Eagles forward Givani Smith has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an elbowing incident in a game vs. Bakersfield on Jan. 14.

Smith will miss Colorado's games tonight (Jan. 15) vs. Bakersfield and Saturday (Jan. 18) vs. Coachella Valley.

