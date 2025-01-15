Wranglers Strike Early, Hold off Roadrunners for 5-2 Victory

January 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners goaltender Matthew Villalta vs. the Calgary Wranglers

Calgary, AB - The Tucson Roadrunners (19-14-1-0) fell 5-2 to the Calgary Wranglers (24-12-1-0) on Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Calgary took command early, building a 3-0 first-period lead with goals from Sam Honzek, Dryden Hunt, and Sam Morton. Adam Klapka added a breakaway tally late in the second period to make it 4-0.

Tucson controlled play in the third period and cutting their deficit in half with two quick goals. Cameron Hebig broke through at 8:32, assisted by Maveric Lamoureux and Kailer Yamamoto. Five minutes later, Sam Lipkin struck at 13:23 with helpers from Curtis Douglas and Aku Räty, trimming Calgary's lead to 4-2.

The Wranglers sealed the win with an empty-net goal late in the final frame, snapping a three-game losing streak and strengthening their hold on the Pacific Division lead. Calgary now sits six points ahead of Coachella Valley, Ontario, and San Jose, who are tied for second with 43 points. Tucson, in sixth place with 39 points, remains within striking distance of the top-tier group.

The loss dropped Tucson to 3-3 in the first six contests of their seven-game road trip and 2-3 in the season series against Calgary. After being swept by the Roadrunners in November, the Wranglers have rebounded with three straight victories over their division rival.

THE RUNDOWN

First Period

Calgary capitalized on an early power-play opportunity to set the tone. Just 2:30 into the contest, Honzek buried a one-timer from below the right faceoff dot off a cross-slot feed from Morton, giving Calgary a 1-0 lead after a hooking penalty against Tucson.

Five minutes into the period, Calgary nearly doubled their lead when Parker Bell intercepted a clearing attempt near the right circle, which led to a breakaway. Bell deked forehand-backhand, but Tucson goaltender Matthew Villalta came up with a crucial pad save to keep the deficit at one.

The Roadrunners responded with sustained pressure midway through the period and generated their first high-danger chance. Artem Duda launched a heavy shot from the point, with Travis Barron and Ben McCartney screening Wranglers netminder Connor Murphy. Moments later, Egor Sokolov found Ryan McGregor in the slot, but Murphy turned aside McGregor's one-timer.

Calgary regained momentum at 8:37, converting off the rush to extend their lead. Strömgren carried the puck into the zone and set up Hunt for a one-timer in front to make it 2-0 Wranglers.

Tucson continued to press, and Barron set up Miko Matikka for a quick wrist shot from the left dot, but Murphy shut the door with his glove. Calgary added to their cushion with 4:27 remaining when Hunt's shot from the point was tipped past Villalta by Morton, pushing the Wranglers' lead to 3-0.

Late in the period, Calgary appeared to score again on their second power play when Jonathan Aspirot's point shot found the back of the net. However, the goal was disallowed for goaltender interference on Clark Bishop, keeping the Wranglers' lead at three heading into intermission.

Second Period

Despite allowing three goals in the first, Villalta's strong play in net kept the Roadrunners within reach despite Calgary's continued offensive pressure early in the second period. Just 2:30 into the middle frame, Villalta denied Ilya Solovyov on a point-blank chance from the right circle. Moments later, he stifled Solovyov's point shot and Honzek's rebound attempt in quick succession.

Tucson nearly found the back of the net on the ensuing rush when Hunter Drew broke free for a partial breakaway. With defenders closing in, Drew's shot narrowly missed the open corner. The Roadrunners kept the pressure on, and Sokolov set up Räty for a one-timer nine minutes in, but Murphy kicked it aside.

Midway through the period, Hebig created back-to-back opportunities. After stealing the puck off a faceoff, Hebig drove to the net for a quick wrister, but Murphy made a glove save. Seconds later, Yamamoto fed Hebig for a one-timer from behind the net, only for Murphy to turn it away again.

Tucson's persistence earned them their first power play after Ben McCartney was hauled down by Yan Kuznetsov chasing a loose puck. The Roadrunners generated five shots and several quality looks, including Sokolov's attempt that slipped through Murphy's pads and stopped just shy of the goal line. Barron was poised to capitalize, but the officials blew the play dead before he could bury the rebound.

With just over two minutes remaining, Duda delivered a stretch pass to McCartney, springing him for a breakaway. McCartney charged in with speed, but Murphy made a crucial save to maintain Calgary's lead.

Moments later, the Wranglers capitalized on a breakaway of their own. Adam Klapka received a feed from Lucas Ciona behind the Tucson defense and deked forehand-backhand to beat Villalta, extending Calgary's lead to 4-0 with 1:15 left in the period.

Third Period

The Roadrunners came out strong in the final frame and generated early pressure that included a pair of quality chances from Sokolov. Their effort drew a holding penalty on Calgary after Lleyton Moore blew past a defender while circling behind the net. On the power play, Tucson created multiple looks, with one-timers from Robbie Russo and Lamoureux, but they couldn't find the back of the net.

The breakthrough came at 8:32, as Hebig put Tucson on the board. Lamoureux threaded a pass to Yamamoto low in the Wranglers' zone, and Yamamoto fed Hebig, who fired a blocker-side wrist shot past Murphy to make it 4-1.

The Roadrunners struck again with 6:37 remaining to cut the deficit to 4-2. Lipkin drove to the net from the corner and attempted to connect with Douglas on a centering pass. After his initial attempt was blocked, Lipkin retrieved the puck and rifled a quick shot past Murphy for his ninth goal of the season.

The Douglas-Lipkin-Drew line nearly struck again moments later. Lipkin unleashed a low shot from the top of the left circle, and Drew pounced on the rebound above the crease, but Murphy made a key save to preserve Calgary's lead.

Tucson pulled Villalta for the extra attacker with under four minutes to play, but Strömgren sealed the win with an empty-net goal at 16:30 to make it 5-2 Wranglers.

The Roadrunners will conclude their road trip and two-game series against Calgary on Wednesday at 7 p.m. MST at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Fans can watch the game live on AHLTV on FloHockey.

