Wranglers Dominate Roadrunners in 5-2 Win

January 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Calgary Wranglers put on a clinic at the Scotiabank Saddledome, putting up a 5-2 victory against the Tucson Roadrunners.
With Sam Honzek, Dryden Hunt, Sam Morton, Adam Klapka, and William Stromgren putting up the markers for the
Wranglers.Honzek wasted little time in making his presence felt in the first, firing a one-timer from the right circle off a crisp feed from Morton.
The early strike gave the Wranglers a 1-0 lead just over three minutes into the game.
The offence kept rolling as Hunt doubled the lead, wrapping the puck around Tucson's net and past goaltender Matthew Villalta.
Not long after, Morton made it 3-0, tipping a shot from Hunt past Villalta, leaving the Roadrunners in a hole before the first intermission.
Though the second period saw less offensive fireworks, Calgary maintained its dominance.
With just just 1:30 remaining in the frame, Klapka capitalized on a breakaway pass from Lucas Ciona.
Klapka made no mistake, slipping the puck past Villalta with a smooth backhand to extend the lead to 4-0.
The Roadrunners weren't going to go down without a fight.
Cameron Hebig got Tucson on the board early in the third, making it 4-1.
Sam Lipkin added a second for Tucson shortly after, bringing the score to 4-2, but it was clear the Wranglers weren't going to let this one slip away.
Stromgren put the game to bed with an empty-netter in the final minutes, sealing the 5-2 win and sending the Wranglers home with two points.
