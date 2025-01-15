Condors to Give Back to Local Fire Relief Efforts at Upcoming Game
January 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors announced today two ways in which the organization will help support local emergency response personnel who have fought the ongoing wildfires in Greater Los Angeles.
A portion of the Condors ticket proceeds from the game on Friday, January 24 against the Ontario Reign will benefit the over 100 local fire and emergency personnel from the Kern County and Bakersfield Fire Departments who have dispatched to Southern California in recent days. Plus, the team will have custom merchandise at the game for sale with proceeds benefiting the local first responders.
Another way to get involved is through the team's game night auction. Three signed items are available with proceeds benefiting the local first responders.
The team will recognize local first responders at the game as well.
"We're incredibly grateful for our local first responders who have gone above and beyond during these difficult times," said Condors SVP, Business Operations Justin Fahsbender. "We hope Friday's game can bring everyone together to help support these brave individuals and show our appreciation for all they have done. Our thoughts continue to be with all who have been affected by the devasting wildfires in recent weeks."
