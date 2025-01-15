Game Preview: Condors at Eagles, 6:05 p.m.

January 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors and Colorado Eagles wrap up a two-game midweek set on The Ranch. Bakersfield is 1-1-1 against the Eagles this season.

LOOKING BACK

Despite trailing in both intermissions, the Condors appeared destined for a regulation win, until a late extra attacker goal from Colorado forced overtime and an eventual winner from Jayson Megna last night. The overtime loss was the Condors fourth of the season in seven games decided in overtime. Seth Griffith had two assists while Matt Savoie (10th) and James Hamblin (3rd) each had goals for the Condors.

ON TO THE NEXT 600

Griffith's assist on Savoie's game-tying goal was his 600th point in the AHL, making him the 51st player in AHL history to achieve said feat. He also has 12 points (2g-10a) on a current eight-game point streak. The 10 assists in eight games in the most by a Condor in consecutive games. Cooper Marody has the longest assist streak with 10 assists in nine games, which Griffith could match tonight.

THE KID KEEPS IT GOING

Savoie's power-play goal gave him 10 on the season and 15 points (5g-10a) in his last 10 games. He is now tied for 2nd in rookie scoring with 27 points (10g-17a) in 32 games.

POWERING UP

Last night was the third time in the last five road games in which the Condors scored at least two power play goals. It was the fourth time overall this season. All 14 PPG's this season have come on the road where the team is third in the AHL at 23.7%.

DROPPING DIMES

Cam Dineen has 10 assists in his last 13 games. He is second only to his d-partner Connor Carrick in scoring by a Condos d-man this season.

HAMMER THE NAIL

Hamblin's goal last night gave the Condors a 2-1 lead with just over two minutes left in regulation. He now has six points (3g-3a) in five games since returning from injury.

CALLED UP

The Condors are without C Noah Philp, who was recalled from Loveland yesterday afternoon prior to the game by Edmonton. The Oilers are in Minnesota tonight and then come to Denver for a game with the Avalanche tomorrow.

HOMESTAND IN SIGHT

After the four-game road trip, the Condors will play 10 of 13 on home ice to close January and into February. Bakersfield has played the fewest home games in the division and is tied for the fewest played in the AHL with 14.

ON THE RANCH

Colorado has once again made Blue Arena on The Ranch one of the more difficult places to play in the AHL. This season the Eagles are 14-3-2 on home ice. At a .789 points percentage, the Eagles have been the best home team in the league and are 9-0-1 in their last 10 at home. Bakersfield has fared decently at altitude, going 6-8-1 in its last 15 in this building.

WORKING OVERTIME

After not going past overtime in their first 28 meetings, the Condors and Eagles have played an extra session in two of the last three.

EAGLES FLYING HIGH

Jake Wise and Jayson Megna scored to rally the Eagles last night. Rookie d-man Connor Mayer gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead through much of the game with his fourth goal in eight games. It was the fifth straight win for Adam Scheel to start the season.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield is in Rosemont, Ill. Saturday and Sunday to take on the Chicago Wolves. Saturday is a 5 p.m. PT start while Sunday gets going at 1 p.m. PT.

American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2025

