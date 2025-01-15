Reign Announce Updates to First Responders Weekend Games

ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, have announced additional details for this weekend's scheduled home games, the team's First Responders Weekend. Along with the four other California AHL clubs, the Reign will collect items at both games to donate to those assisting with Los Angeles wildfire relief.

The Reign, Bakersfield Condors, Coachella Valley Firebirds, San Diego Gulls and San Jose Barracuda will unite, encouraging fans to donate items at this week's games and then deliver all donations to Los Angeles-area organizations on Monday, January 20. Items being collected include gift cards, non-perishable food and hygiene items.

At last week's home games, Reign fans collectively raised over $4,000 for the World Central Kitchen through the team's Chuck-A-Puck contest and the Hope Reigns Foundation's silent auctions. The non-profit organization is distributing free hot meals to the public at 23 locations in Southern California in response to multiple active wildfires near Los Angeles.

With so many emergency response personnel still focusing on containing the wildfires that have continued throughout the Los Angeles area, the Reign organization will continue supporting the cause in multiple ways this weekend. They will now aim to honor and recognize the sacrifices of First Responders next month at their game against the Calgary Wranglers on Sunday, February 23.

For this weekend's games against Henderson and Calgary, the Reign will donate proceeds from both of their specialty packs, which are on sale now, to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. The pack for Saturday, January 18 includes a ticket to the game and a First Responders branded hat, while the offer for Sunday, January 19 is for four tickets and entrance into the Club Kingston postgame skate on the ice at Toyota Arena after the game.

The Reign will add to this fundraising effort by matching donations through the Hope Reigns Foundation in support of the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and will also accept monetary donations through the organization's GiveSmart page, as well as cash, throughout this weekend's games.

In addition, the Reign will host their annual "Fire on Ice" game on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m., which features the Ontario Fire hockey team against the New York Fire Department at Toyota Arena with proceeds supporting the Ray Pfeifer Foundation which aids 9/11 first responders, as well as the daughters of Ontario Firefighter Paramedic Javan Settles, who recently passed on December 19. All fans with tickets to the Reign's game that night vs. Henderson are encouraged to attend this family-friendly event with food, live music and a Chili Cook-Off.

Tickets for all upcoming Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

