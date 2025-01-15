P-Bruins Defeat Crunch in Shootout
January 15, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Syracuse, NY - Forward Tyler Pitlick tied the game with 3:24 remaining, before the Providence Bruins defeated the Syracuse Crunch 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday night at Upstate Medical University Arena. Georgii Merkulov scored his ninth goal of the season to open the game. Goaltender Michael DiPietro made 37 saves to earn his 13th win of the season.
How It Happened
Jackson Edward fired a wrist shot from the point that rebounded out to Merkulov at the left post, where he tucked it under the pads of the goaltender to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 10:42 remaining in the first period.
Logan Brown fired a snap shot from the top of the right circle that found the far corner of the net, tying the game at 1-1 with 5:13 to play in the second frame.
Jujhar Khaira found a rebound above the crease and slammed it into the back of the net, giving the Crunch a 2-1 lead with 9:31 left in the third period.
Cutting down the slot, Pitlick kicked a pass from his skate to his stick and smacked the puck under the pads of the goaltender, tying the game at 2-2 with 3:24 remaining in the third period. Jeffrey Viel and Patrick Brown received the assists.
Pitlick and Riley Tufte scored in the shootout as the P-Bruins earned the extra point in the fifth round.
Stats
Merkulov has points in three straight games with four total in that span.
Pitlick scored in his first game back since December 27. He has goals in three out of his last four contests.
DiPietro stopped 37 of 39 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 31 shots.
The power play went 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.
The Providence Bruins improve to 19-13-3-1.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, January 18 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.
