The Battle for New York@redbullnewyork vs. @newyorkcityfc

Published on May 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC YouTube Video







Bragging rights on the line...

The Hudson River Derby returns as @redbullnewyork host @newyorkcityfc in the @Walmart Saturday Showdown at 7:30pm ET!







Major League Soccer Stories from May 16, 2026

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