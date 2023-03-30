Texas Stars Sign Cornell Forward Ben Berard
March 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club signed forward Ben Berard to an amateur tryout agreement.
Berard, 24, joins the Stars after completing his college career at Cornell University in the NCAA Regional Finals last weekend. He tallied 28 points (11-17- 28) in 34 games this season for the Big Red, leading the team in scoring and finishing second in points. Berard compiled 68 points (32-36- 68) in 87 career games at Cornell from 2019-23.
The 6-foot, 191-pound native of Duncan, British Columbia was originally undrafted and played three seasons for the British Columbia Hockey League's Powell River Kings, before attending Cornell.
Images from this story
|
Forward Ben Berard with Cornell
(Mark Dewkett/Cornell Athletics)
