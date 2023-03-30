Texas Stars Sign Cornell Forward Ben Berard

March 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Forward Ben Berard with Cornell

(Texas Stars, Credit: Mark Dewkett/Cornell Athletics) Forward Ben Berard with Cornell(Texas Stars, Credit: Mark Dewkett/Cornell Athletics)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club signed forward Ben Berard to an amateur tryout agreement.

Berard, 24, joins the Stars after completing his college career at Cornell University in the NCAA Regional Finals last weekend. He tallied 28 points (11-17- 28) in 34 games this season for the Big Red, leading the team in scoring and finishing second in points. Berard compiled 68 points (32-36- 68) in 87 career games at Cornell from 2019-23.

The 6-foot, 191-pound native of Duncan, British Columbia was originally undrafted and played three seasons for the British Columbia Hockey League's Powell River Kings, before attending Cornell.

2023-24 SEASON TICKET PACKAGES

Information on Full, 24-game, 12-game, and Club season ticket packages are available at TexasStars.com/tickets. Contact our ticket representatives to secure your package by email at tickets@texasstars.com or calling (512) GO-STARS (467-8277).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.