Firebirds Sign Max Andreev

March 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds announced today that forward Max Andreev has been signed to an Amateur Tryout Agreement for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Andreev's contract will turn into an AHL standard player contract for the 2023-24 season.

Andreev spent the last five seasons at Cornell University in Ithaca, NY. In 99 NCAA games, the Moscow, RUS native netted 22 goals and added 53 assists, totaling 75 points. Andreev finished his collegiate career with 69 penalty minutes and a +43 rating.

The 6-foot, 183-pounder helped the Big Red capture the 2019-20 ECAC Regular Season Championship and was named to the 2021-22 ECAC's Third All-Star Team.

Before college, Andreev played one season in the United States Hockey League with the Central Illinois Flying Aces and one year with the New Jersey Junior Titans in the North American Hockey League.

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds head to Ontario, CA to face the Reign this Friday, March 31st. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm PT.

