San Diego Gulls Sign Left Wing Connor Hvidston to Amateur Tryout

March 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed left wing Connor Hvidston to an Amateur Tryout (ATO).

Hvidston, 18 (9/11/04), has appeared in 117 career Western Hockey League (WHL) games with the Swift Current Broncos, recording 34-63- points with a +10 rating and 48 penalty minutes (PIM). The 6-2, 194-pound left wing recorded career highs in points (21-44=65), goals, shorthanded goals (3), plus/minus (+15) and appearances (59) in 2022-23 with Swift Current. Among team leaders, Hvidston led in shorthanded goals, ranked second in points-per-game (1.10), assists and plus/minus, and third in points.

Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the fifth round (139th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Hvidston more than doubled his point output this season after he was named WHL Rookie of the Year in 2021-22 after earning 13-19=32 points with 14 PIM in 58 games. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native represented Canada at the 2022 U-18 World Championship, scoring 1-1=2 points in four tournament games.

