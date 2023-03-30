Colorado Nets Two Third-Period Goals to Top Reign, 4-2

ONTARIO, CA. - Colorado forwards Charles Hudon and Ryan Wagner each lit the lamp in the third period to break a 2-2 deadlock and propel the Eagles to a 4-2 victory over the Ontario Reign on Wednesday. Goaltender Justus Annunen earned his 20th win of the season, making 36 saves on 38 shots. Forwards Ben Meyers and Mikhail Maltsev also found the back of the net for Colorado, as the Eagles jumped ahead of the Abbotsford Canucks for sole possession of third place in the AHL's Pacific Division.

Ontario would cash in on its first power play of the evening when forward Lias Andersson stuffed home a rebound on top of the crease to give the Reign a 1-0 edge just 7:54 into the contest.

Colorado would answer back when Maltsev grabbed a pass from Alex Galchenyuk in the low slot and roofed it past Ontario goalie Cal Peterson to tie the game 1-1 at the 13:49 mark of the first period.

Still deadlocked at 1-1 as the puck dropped on the second period, the Reign would jump back in the driver's seat when defenseman Cameron Gaunce skated through the right-wing circle and lit the lamp with a wrister, giving Ontario a 2-1 lead at the 5:05 mark of the middle frame.

The Eagles would cook up an equalizer late in the period when Meyers weaved his way between the circles before drawing the puck to his backhand and sliding it home, leveling the score 2-2 with only 24 seconds remaining.

Colorado would claim its first lead of the night when a power play set up Hudon to stuff a rebound at the side of the crease past Petersen, putting the Eagles on top 3-2 at the 8:00 mark of the third period.

The advantage would grow to 4-2 just 33 seconds later when Wagner swept home a loose puck at the top of the crease. The Reign would pull Petersen in the final four minutes of the contest, but Annunen and company would not surrender another goal, as Colorado held on for the 4-2 victory.

The Eagles finished the night 1-for-4 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill, as Ontario outshot Colorado by a final count of 38-26. Petersen suffered the loss in net for the Reign, allowing four goals on 26 shots.

