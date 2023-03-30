Jeff Malott Notches Two Points in Moose Loss
March 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (34-22-5-4) clashed with the Abbotsford Canucks (36-23-3-4) on Thursday evening at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 6-3 defeat at the hands of the Laval Rocket on Tuesday evening.
Abbotsford opened the scoring 8:15 into the contest. John Stevens threw the puck into the slot from behind the net. The disc found Chase Wouters, who beat Arvid Holm with a low shot for his seventh of the season. The Canucks pushed further ahead with a goal from Jett Woo, as he beat Holm with a shot from the blue line through traffic after the Canucks won an offensive zone draw. Manitoba responded 19 seconds later, when Jeff Malott moved the puck to Leon Gawanke, who stepped in and wired a hard puck past Arturs Silovs for his 16th of the campaign. Manitoba was outshot 6-5 in the first 20 minutes and trailed 2-1.
Manitoba tied the contest just past the halfway point of the second frame. Jeff Malott jumped out of the box and found Dominic Toninato, who slid the puck back across to Malott. The winger quickly blasted a hard shot past a sliding Silovs. Abbotsford struck back just over a minute later, as a Woo shot was knocked down and Danila Klimovich popped the rebound home. Manitoba was down 3-2 after 40 minutes of play and was even in shots 16 apiece.
The third period opened with an early Dominic Toninato goal waved off due to goaltender interference. Despite numerous chances, the Moose went into the final three minutes still down 3-2. With time ticking down, Holm was called to the bench and the Moose surged forward with the extra attacker. After a few shifts of Moose pressure, Abbotsford eventually found a loose puck and potted an empty netter off the stick of Linus Karlsson. Holm was hit with the loss and ended with 22 stops, while Silovs picked up the road win and made 25 saves of his own.
Quotable
Moose Forward Kristian Reichel
"I think the energy was there. The effort was there. We played a really good game it just didn't put the puck in the net. We had our chances, the puck was bouncing around the net and we just didn't put it into the net. We need to focus on doing a better job of that on Saturday."
Statbook
Leon Gawanke is second among AHL defencemen with 16 goals
Gawanke moves into a tie for sixth among defenceman in Moose franchise history with his 107th point
Gawanke is tied for the second-most goals in a single season by a Moose defenceman, one behind Brett Hauer's record of 17 goals
Jeff Malott's first period assist was the 100th point of his AHL career and makes him the 40th player in Moose history to reach the mark
Malott is the fourth Moose player this season to hit 40 points
Dominic Toninato has tallied five points (1G, 4A) his past four contests
What's Next?
The Moose rematch with the Abbotsford Canucks at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, April 1. Puck drop is slated for 2 p.m. CT for the Autism Acceptance Game. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.
