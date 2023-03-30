Calgary Wranglers to Host 'Kids Day', Unveil New Mascot on March 31st
March 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers are excited to host 'Kids Day' on Friday, March 31st when the team takes on the Henderson Silver Knights for their final regular season home game at 1:00pm MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Before the game, the Wranglers are set to unveil their brand-new Mascot on the ice during the pre-game introductions. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats 10 minutes prior to puck drop to help welcome the first-ever Calgary Wranglers mascot.
In addition, the Calgary Wranglers are giving away special Calgary Wranglers t-shirts to the first 3,000 kids in attendance.
'Kids Day' will also include food and beverage specials until puck drop, concourse activities including the inflatable ice rink and shooting zone, face painting, and mascots from all over the city doing meet-and-greets throughout the game. These mascots will also take part in a mascot soccer game during the first intermission.
Join the Calgary Wranglers as they host 'Kids Day' and unveil their new mascot at 1:00pm MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Fans can purchase tickets and partake in all the activities at www.calgarywranglers.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2023
- Calgary Wranglers to Host 'Kids Day', Unveil New Mascot on March 31st - Calgary Wranglers
- A.J. Mleczko Appears on Special Edition of Tucson Roadrunners Insider Podcast - Tucson Roadrunners
- Pucks & Paws Returns for IceHogs on Sunday - Rockford IceHogs
- Hogs Return Bilek, Wilson on Loan to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Firebirds Sign Max Andreev - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Iowa Wild Signs Landon Kosior to Ato - Iowa Wild
- Roadrunners Return Home in April for Final Four Games of Regular Season - Tucson Roadrunners
- AHL Suspends Riley Bezeau for One Game - Charlotte Checkers
- Firebirds' Flying Toward Finish Line - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Checkers' Bezeau Suspended One Game - AHL
- San Diego Gulls Sign Left Wing Connor Hvidston to Amateur Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- American Hockey League Is #ALLIN - AHL
- Calgary Wranglers to Host Kids Day, Unveil New Mascot on March 31 - Calgary Wranglers
- Anaheim Ducks Assign Calle Clang to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Texas Stars Sign Cornell Forward Ben Berard - Texas Stars
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Marcus Bjork from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Owen Pickering Reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Griffins Sign William Wallinder to ATO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack to Host Sensory Friendly Game in Conjuction with Miracle League of Connecticut, Food Drive to Benefit Andover Food Pantry - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Women in Sports Panel March 31 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wranglers Win Third-Straight, Defeating Silver Knights - Calgary Wranglers
- Roadrunners Earn Second-Straight Overtime Victory with 6-5 Comeback Win Over San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tucson Edges San Diego, 6-5, in Overtime - San Diego Gulls
- Twarynski's Pair Helps Firebirds Conquer Condors - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Eagles top Reign, 4-2 - Ontario Reign
- Colorado Nets Two Third-Period Goals to Top Reign, 4-2 - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Wranglers Stories
- Calgary Wranglers to Host 'Kids Day', Unveil New Mascot on March 31st
- Calgary Wranglers to Host Kids Day, Unveil New Mascot on March 31
- Wranglers Win Third-Straight, Defeating Silver Knights
- Game Day - HSK vs CGY - 03.29.2023
- Wranglers Keep Rolling with Win over Gulls