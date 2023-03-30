Wolf Pack to Host Sensory Friendly Game in Conjuction with Miracle League of Connecticut, Food Drive to Benefit Andover Food Pantry

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack organization is excited to announce that they will be hosting a sensory friendly game this Friday, March 31st, when the Providence Bruins come to town. This sensory friendly night is in conjunction with the Miracle League of Connecticut. In addition, the club will be hosting a food drive benefitting the Andover Food Pantry.

The Wolf Pack have partnered with the Mircale League of Connecticut to help foster an environment that is safe for everyone to enjoy. This sensory friendly game will include softer music at low volumes, a quieter goal horn, and a sensory area for those in need of a quiet space. This area is located in the atrium of the XL Center and will include sensory friendly activities for all of those in attendance to partake in.

In addition, the Mircale League of Connecticut will join the Wolf Pack on the ice for a ceremonial puck drop ahead of the team's game against the Bruins. The Wolf Pack will also be wearing helmet decals featuring the Miracle League of Connecticut's logo.

Friday night also features the Wolf Pack collecting canned foods at all entries to the XL Center ahead of Friday night's game to benefit the Andover Food Pantry. Those who donate a canned food item will receive a free ticket to the Wolf Pack's game on Friday, April 7th.

For tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To request a media credential for this game, or to inquire about future Wolf Pack games, please contact Alex Thomas at alex.thomas@oakviewgroup.com.

