AHL Suspends Riley Bezeau for One Game

The AHL announced today that they have suspended Riley Bezeau for one game.

The suspension comes automatically as a result of Bezeau receiving his 10th fighting major of the season.

Bezeau will miss Charlotte's rematch with Springfield on Friday.

