AHL Suspends Riley Bezeau for One Game
March 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The AHL announced today that they have suspended Riley Bezeau for one game.
The suspension comes automatically as a result of Bezeau receiving his 10th fighting major of the season.
Bezeau will miss Charlotte's rematch with Springfield on Friday.
