Syracuse Crunch to Hold Women in Sports Panel March 31

March 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding Women in Sports Panel on Friday, March 31 when the team hosts the Belleville Senators at 7 p.m.

Prior to the game, the Crunch will hold a Women in Sports Panel in the Empire Room at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown from 4 to 5 p.m. The panel will feature Syracuse Crunch Vice President of Communications and Digital Media Megan Cahill, AHL Vice President of Hockey Operations Haley Moore, SUNY Cortland Assistant Director of Athletics Jaclyn Lawrence, Learfield Syracuse Sports Properties Manager of Partnership Services Ally McConaughy and New York Islanders Community Relations Manager Jackie Decker. Admission to the Women in Sports Panel is $15 and includes a ticket to the Crunch game.

During the game, the Crunch will be auctioning off items through the team's GiveSmart platform to raise money for YWCA Syracuse & Onondaga County. Fans can access the auction by texting "CRUNCH" to 76278.

The YWCA Syracuse & Onondaga County is a nonprofit membership organization founded in 1885 as a member of the national YWCA, an autonomous women's movement. The YWCA is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. Learn more at www.ywca-syracuse.org.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.